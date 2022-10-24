Ireland's World Cup fixtures confirmed

Ireland’s Women’s World Cup schedule has been revealed, with kick-off times amenable to the public at home despite the mammoth time difference Down Under.
Fifa confirmed all times, 48 hours after Saturday’s draw held in Auckland, New Zealand – with Ireland’s first game against co-hosts Australia in Sydney kicking off at 10am Irish time (8pm local).
That’s on the opening day of the tournament, Thursday July 20, coming three hours after New Zealand begin the showpiece against Norway at Eden Park, Auckland.
Vera Pauw’s side trek 4,000 kilometres, from coast to coast, for their next Group B game against Canada in Perth. They’ll take on the Olympic gold medalists on Wednesday, July 26 at 1pm Irish time (8pm local).
Ireland’s final game, on Monday, July 1, is against fourth seeds Nigeria at the Brisbane Stadium.
Similar local time of 8pm for kick-off but another city and another time zone means it’ll be an 11am start in for fans watching in Ireland.
Amber Barrett’s goal last Tuesday week at Hampden Park gave Ireland victory over Scotland in a playoff to seal their first-ever senior major tournament qualification.
The tournament will last exactly a month, with the final pencilled in for August 20 at the same Sydney venue Ireland begin Group B against the Matildas.
