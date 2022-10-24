Then there were three in WNL race

Peamount became the first of the four challengers to falter in an epic Women's National League title race after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Wexford Youths ended the Dublin side's challenge.

Youths kept their title hopes alive substitute Aine Walsh equalised in the last minute in a match that had swung both ways throughout the 90.

Youths had gone in front early through Jess Lawlor but Peas responded with Chloe Maloney and and own-goal. The evergreen Kylie Murphy levelled in the second half but when Sadhbh Doyle headed Peamount back in front 10 minutes from time it looked like taking their title challenge to next week's final round. But Walsh's late blow ended their hopes.

It leaves Shelbourne in pole position after their 2-0 win over Sligo Roves on Saturday. Jess Gargan put Shels in front early on and Ireland star Abbie Larkin wrapped up the points near the end.

Athlone remain in the race too after their 1-0 win over Galway. The only goal came in the 24th minute when Muireann Devanney reacted best to a loose ball in the box.

The weekend's results set up a potential title decider next weekend when Wexford host Shels. The home side will need a victory to clinch the title at the expense of their Dublin visitors. A draw in that game could open the door for Athlone to clinch a playoff for the title if they overcome Bohemians on the final day. They sit two points behind Shels and a point behind Wexford.

Elsewhere at the weekend, DLR Waves hammered Treaty 7-0, while Cork City went down 1-0 at home to Bohs., Abbie Brophy winning it at the death.