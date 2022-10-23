Newcastle make statement but Antonio Conte blames injury woes 

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Kane 54) Newcastle United 2 (Wilson 31, Almiron 40)

Eddie Howe is refusing to get carried away despite a statement win from Newcastle that ended Tottenham's 100% home record and moved his side into the top four.

Goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron in a ten-minute spell before half-time ended Tottenham's run of ten successive home wins stretching back to last April, which included a 5-1 win over Newcastle last season.

Howe's men have made massive strides since then, and are steadily moving up the table on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, with five wins in the Premier League. This was the best of the lot and there were plenty of positives for the manager in a game full of drama and controversy.

"It was a big win," Howe said. "We were determined to come here and be positive.

"My players deserve all the credit for how we attacked the game. We executed the game plan really well.” But he added: “I'm not getting carried away. The season is still young.”

Antonio Conte, by contrast, was downbeat after his side's third defeat in their past five league games. Players and supporters were furious that Australian referee Jarred Gillett allowed Wilson's first-half goal to stand despite the striker appearing to foul Hugo Lloris.

But Conte has a strict rule about not criticising referees and he stuck to his guns, suggesting instead that the relentless run of Premier and Champions League games are taking its toll on his players, with four key men missing.

“We have to cross our fingers that no one else gets injured,” he said.

But Spurs ultimately had themselves to blame for failing to win and move level on points with Manchester City. They could have been three goals ahead before Wilson scored his controversial opener. Heung Min Son tried his luck from long range three times in the opening eight minutes, getting closer to the target but with no success.

When Harry Kane sent his strike partner clean in on goal in the 11th minute, Son tried a delicate chip over Nick Pope, who stuck out an arm to slow down the ball's progress before Kieron Trippier cleared it off the line.

Spurs were playing some lively football at this stage, with Kane's clever movement and passing too much for the Newcastle defence to handle. One run from the England captain took him half the length of the pitch, twisting and turning past Fabian Schar before firing in a shot that Pope did well to save with an outstretched foot.

The visitors had barely threatened in the opening half-hour, although they had a decent shout for a penalty for a clumsy challenge by Emerson Royal on Joelinton. Eric Dier almost helped them out with an overhit backpass that flew past Lloris and just wide of the post.

But then came the controversial moment that turned the game. Schar launched a long ball forward and Lloris raced out of his area with Wilson bearing down on him. Unable to clear the ball, Lloris controlled it with his midriff and tried to run past Wilson, who blocked him. As the keeper fell backwards, Wilson turned to collect the loose ball and planted a curling shot over the heads of Lloris and Dier into the net from 25 yards.

Tottenham's players surrounded Gillett and eventually VAR reviewed the incident for a possible foul and handball by Wilson. But the goal stood and Newcastle grew in confidence.

Suddenly they had a spring in their step and advanced on Tottenham's backline, which was looking increasingly shaky. Five minutes before half-time Almiron made it 2-0 as he sprinted away from Ryan Sessegnon, past Clement Lenglet and slid the ball past Lloris at the near post. It was his fifth goal in five games.

To add drama to the occasion, a fierce electric storm was followed by torrential rain during the break, making the surface slippery and increasing the pace of an already lively game.

Tottenham's fans finally had something to celebrate ten minutes into the second half when Kane scored. A corner from the left was flicked on and Kane dived in at the far post to head over the line.

Spurs went in search of an equaliser. Son had a low shot saved, Dier and Kane headed over the bar. But Newcastle managed to run down the clock, with Pope booked for timewasting.

On the final whistle, Newcastle's players celebrated long and loud with their supporters. “It was lovely to see those scenes,” added Howe. “But I am just thinking about our next game against Aston Villa.”

TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Lloris 5; Sanchez 6 (Doherty 81), Dier 6, Lenglet 6 (Davies 81); Emerson Royal 6, Skipp 6 (Moura 66), Bissouma7, Bentancur 7, Sessegnon 6 (Perisic 60); Son 6, Kane 7

NEWCASTLE (3-4-3): Pope 6; Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 7; Trippier 7, Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 8 (Shelvey 88), Willock 6 (Murphy 75); Almiron 7, Wilson 7 (Wood 88), Joelinton 7

Referee: Jarred Gillett 4/10