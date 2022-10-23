Fulham overcome Leeds to put pressure on Jesse Marsch 

LEEDS 2 FULHAM 3

Jesse Marsch saw his job placed under increasing threat as Fulham ran out comfortable winners at Elland Road to continue Leeds’ early-season woes.

Fulham’s midweek win over Aston Villa cost Steven Gerrard his job and this win may ultimately end with a similar outcome after the angry response from supporters on the final whistle.

The crucial second goal, one which saw Leeds plummet into the bottom three for the first time this season, came from Bobby De Cordova-Reid after 74 minutes.

He was unmarked, just eight yards from goal, to turn Andreas Pereira’s cross into the net after Leeds’ porous defence failed to deal with a corner.

That prompted a furious response from home fans - who chanted for the removal of both manager and board - before matters worsened 10 minutes later when Willian added a third.

He stretched to turn the ball into the far corner after neat play on the by-line and a cross from Harrison Reed, another move enabled by appalling defensive failures.

After Fulham’s two goals, Leeds sub Crysencio Summerville scrambled in an untidy 91st minute consolation.

Fulham’s two second half goals added to one in the first half from Aleksandr Mitrovic, his ninth of the season, although his manager Marco Silva must have been left wondering how his side was not well in control by the interval.

The visitors missed two glorious chances to score, either side of the equalising goal they did manage to carve out after 26 minutes.

It came from Mitrovic, inevitably, although it featured some highly questionable defending and goalkeeping from the hosts as they attempted to deal with Andreas Pereira’s left-wing corner.

Mitrovic arrived ahead of Luke Ayling to meet the cross, just six yards out, and his firm header flew through the hands of Leeds keeper Illan Meslier as he attempted to block.

That cancelled out an opening goal from the hosts, six minutes earlier, which had been just reward for an energetic and committed start from Marsch’s struggling side.

Brenden Aaronson’s pass played in Jack Harrison, with Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson badly mis-timing his sliding attempted interception, offering a clear path to goal.

Harrison’s shot was blocked by Tim Ream but the ball looped up kindly for Rodrigo to head in at the far post.

But Fulham should have scored the game’s first goal, after 14 minutes, when Robinson’s cross reached Reed only for his effort to be cleared off the line by Marc Roca.

And, minutes after their equaliser, Willian’s long ball found Pereira inexplicably unmarked on the halfway line and the Brazilian sped half the length of the field only to be denied by a fine save from Meslier.

The boos from a handful of fans still ringing in their ears, Leeds began the second half on the front foot.

Rodrigo missed from two half-chances, Aaronson chipped just over after good work from Luis Sinisterra before Roca’s quick free-kick was well controlled by Ayling who then shot just wide.

But there were warning signs on the hour when Pereira’s pass played Joao Palhinha clean through, only for the Portuguese to find the ball stuck in his feet and mis-kick wide.

Mitrovic also headed wide, when unmarked at a Pereira free-kick, although, by that stage, Leeds substitute Patrick Bamford had wasted a great opening of his own, denied by Leno as he chased onto an Aaronson through ball.

Leeds (4–2-3-1): Meslier 5; Ayling 6, Koch 5, Cooper 5, Struijk 5 (Gelhardt 85); Greenwood 5 (Klich 75, 5), Roca 7; Harrison 6, Aaronson 6, Sinisterra 7 (Summerville 63, 6); Rodrigo 7 (Bamford 63, 6). Substitutes (not used) Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; De Cordova-Reid 7, Adarabioyo 7, Ream 7, Robinson 6; Reed 9 (Cairney 90), Palhinha 7; Wilson 6 (Kebano 63, 6), Pereira 7, Willian 8 (Duffy 88); Mitrovic 7 (Vinicius 90). Substitutes (not used) Rodak, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris.

Referee: A Taylor 5