Stubborn Saints battle back as weary Arsenal run out of steam

Premier League: Southampton 1 (Armstrong 65) Arsenal 1 (Xhaka 11)

WEARY Arsenal were held to a draw for the first time in almost a year as their lead over Manchester City at the top of the early Premier League table was cut to two points.

Southampton were good value for a point that looked beyond them when they fell behind to an 11th-minute Granit Xhaka goal, at a time they were being played off the pitch.

Their fans then celebrated the final whistle like a victory after Stuart Armstrong's 65th-minute equaliser condemned Arsenal to their first draw since January.

Nothing other than an Arsenal win seemed on the cards when Gabriel Jesus so nearly scored inside the opening minute. There were further chances for Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka before Xhaka ghosted on to a low Ben White cross and crunched a perfectly time half volley, with his supposedly weaker right foot, which rocketed past an already well-exercised Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu.

The former Shamrock Rovers NO.1 earned his keep in the first half alone, just by managing to prevent Arteta's strike force from putting the match beyond Southampton's reach.

Arsenal, with Jesus almost unplayable but lacking a telling finish, clearly felt they should have buried the match inside the opening 20 minutes too, with Xhaka leading a strong penalty appeal for a foul on his Brazilian team-mate.

Muscle-bound referee Robert Jones was so unimpressed with Arsenal's attempts to get a whistle out of him, he booked Bukayo Saka for simulation after he appeared to stick a trailing foot on Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to initiate the contact.

Replays showed it to be one of those decisions that more often than not ends in a penalty, so a yellow card appeared harsh. Jones also cautioned Southampton sub Theo Walcott for diving late on to balance things out.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side grew into the match and finished the first half and started the second half by having much more of a say in the flow of things.

Arsenal still had their moments and Odegaard set Jesus clear but a brilliant run and saving intervention by Mohammed Elyounoussi averted the clear goal threat.

Southampton and their supporters sensed an opportunity, however, and Adam Armstrong was allowed in to particularly dangerous positions on occasions amid a couple of 'flappy' moments between various combinations of Arsenal defenders, but it was his namesake Stuart who ultimately found the back of the net.

Suddenly the Gunners were misfiring and looked a touch leggy after another three-match week.

So, it was no great surprise when their lead was cancelled out after 65 minutes.

A brilliant dummy by Joe Aribo opened up the Arsenal defence and Elyounoussi played the telling pass though for Armstrong to run on to and stroke beyond keeper Aaron Ramsdale's reach.

Arteta desperately tried to inject some vigour into his side from the substitute's bench and it appeared to have worked when Odegaard hit the back of the net from a Kieran Tierney cross, but the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play in the build-up.

Arsenal looked spent and will now have to rest well ahead of a trip to Holland and PSV Eindhoven this week, before they host Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

SOUTHAMPTON: Bazunu 7, Lyanco 7, Caleta-Car 6, Salisu 6, Perraud 6, Elyounoussi 6, Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Aribo 7 (Adams 73), S Armstrong 6 (Edozie80), A Armstrong 6 (Walcott 73).

Subs: McCarthy, Mara, Djenepo, Larios, Finnigan, Payne.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 6 (Tierney 71), Saliba 6, Gabriel 6, Tomiyasu 7, Partey 6, Xhaka 7, Saka 6, Odegaard 6 (Vieira 83), Martinelli 6 (Nketiah 71), Jesus.

Subs: Turner, , Holding, Soares, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos

Ref: Robert Jones 5