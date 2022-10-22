Casemiro rises at the death to rescue deserved point for United

CHELSEA 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Casemiro scored his first goal for Manchester United, a late, late equaliser, to snatch a draw at Chelsea and extend their unbeaten run to six games.

The Brazilian headed home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to salvage a well-deserved point, after Chelsea had threatened to nick a lucky victory when Jorginho put home an 87th minute penalty after Scott McTominay had fouled Armando Broja.

It looked to be a sucker punch for United, who had been the better side throughout and had forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a string of fine saves, while David de Gea had nothing to face until Jorginho's penalty, Chelsea's first shot on target.

But Casemiro showed a champion's mentality by refusing to give in, although his header deep in stoppage time was harsh on Kepa, who could only divert the ball on to the inside of the far post and over the line by the finest of margins.

Nevertheless United deserved a share of the spoils against Chelesa, who blew a chance to move level on points with Tottenham in third. This was their second successive draw, and although Graham Potter has overseen five wins in his eight games in charge, there is still a lack of goal threat from the Blues.

United were full of confidence after thumping Tottenham in midweek and took the game to Chelsea from the start. Luke Shaw drilled an early shot wide of the far post, Antony had a shot on the turn tipped away by Arrizabalaga, who then flew off his line quickly when Marcus Rashford was put through on goal to save at the striker's feet. Five minutes later, Kepa denied Rashford again with a straightforward save after the England forward had run from the halfway line.

Kepa was much busier than his compatriot De Gea in the opposite goal, who had nothing of note to save for much of the game.

Chelsea were playing like the away side, soaking up pressure and trying to hit United on the break, but failed to make their half-chances count. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the starting line-up but twice failed to control the ball in front of goal in a frustrating first-half for the Blues.

Seeing his side overrun in midfield, Graham Potter replaced Marc Cucurella with Mateo Kovacic and switched formation in the 36th minute.

But still United had more shots on goal and Kepa kept Chelsea in the game. Jadon Sancho's only contribution of note in his 51 minutes on the pitch was a long shot saved by the Spanish keeper, who then saw a Christian Eriksen effort fly inches wide.

Erik Ten Hag sent on Fred to replace the ineffective Sancho, and the Brazilian shot wide from long range. By that stage Raphael Varane had left the pitch in tears after pulling up with what looked like a hamstring injury that could threaten his participation in next month's World Cup. The French defender has been in fine form recently and made another great interception to prevent Mason Mount's early cross reaching Aubameyang.

Once he left the field, Chelsea felt emboldened to go forward more, but still De Gea had little to do. Raheem Sterling fluffed one chance with a poor first touch, and then lost possession when Chelsea had a promising attack.

But his replacement Broja had a far greater impact soon after going on. As a corner came in from the right, the young Albanian was wrestled to the ground by McTominay and referee Stuart Atwell pointed straight to the penalty spot. Jorginho sent De Gea the wrong way, and Chelsea were finally ahead.

But it did not last long. Shaw found Fernandes out on the left, and his deep swinging cross was met by Casemiro's header. Cue wild celebrations by United's players with their fans in the Shed End at Stamford Bridge. They left with a point and remain only a point behind the Londoners in fifth.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga 9; Chalobah 7, Silva 7, Cucurella 6 (Kovacic 36); Azpilicueta 5, Loftus-Cheek 7 (Chukwuemeka 79), Jorginho 6, Chilwell 6; Sterling 6 (Broja 79), Aubameyang 5 (Pulisic74), Mount 8

MAN UTD (4-3-3): De Gea 7; Dalot 7, Martinez 7, Varane 7 (Lindelof 59), Shaw 7; Fernandes 7, Casemiro 9, Eriksen 7 (McTominay 80); Sancho 6 (Fred 51), Antony 6, Rashford 6 (Elanga 80)

Ref: Stuart Atwell 8/10