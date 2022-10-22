Keane again jumps to Ronaldo's defence insisting 'good players have done worse'

Roy Keane has again leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of the striker refusing to come on against Spurs this week and storming down the Old Trafford tunnel.

Keane, who has consistently defended his former teammate in spite of an alarming dip in form and previous petulant moments since Erik Ten Hag took the helm at Old Trafford, insisted that "good players have done worse things at Man United".

Ronaldo was suspended by Ten Hag in the wake of Wednesday's strop and missed Saturday's clash with Chelsea. But on the Sky TV coverage before kick-offat Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese veteran again got overwhelming backing from Keane.

"He [Ronaldo] got fed up. He's a human being and he has flaws, he's frustrated that he doesn't have opportunities. He's had enough and he's walked down the tunnel," Keane said. "I think good players have done worse things at Man United. It's human nature.

"Everyone was talking about after the game that they've beaten Spurs, it was a big win, best performance in years. Absolute rubbish. Spurs were terrible. Man United managed to beat Spurs as well last year at home when Ronaldo got a hat trick. So he's more than capable of getting on that pitch and making a difference. But he has to take his punishment. Is there a way back for him? I'm not sure."

Ronaldo also walked out on his team during a pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford and Ten Hag insisted this week that having warned the iconic goalscorer then, he couldn't let him off the hook a second time.

However Keane insisted that Ronaldo's disruptive behaviour is a direct product of the 37-year-old caring so much about the team, rather than just his place in it.

"I still think his behaviour over the last week, even when he refused to go on...I'd be more worried if Ronaldo was sitting on the bench every week laughing his head off and not caring," continued Keane. "I think the guy cares. I've said it before, this game is full of bluffers and he's certainly not one of them. I think he cares about the club and he wants to play — he needs to play. People saying he's not the player he was 10 years ago...of course not. But he was leading goalscorer last year for Man United. He went to a bad United team last year, a really bad team, and he was still leading goalscorer.

"I think last the few weeks he's been frustrated after the City game. The Everton game when he was sub, he came on and scored. He was taken off against Newcastle, the manager then wants to bring him on for the last few minutes [against Spurs]."

With a trademark side-eyed glare, Keane questioned Ten Hag's motivation in asking Ronaldo to come on in the dying moments against Spurs, with the side already assured of victory.

"They asked the manager in the last few days at the press conference and obviously Ronaldo refused to go on but they should have asked him 'when were you going to put him on'? Late in the game, with two or three minutes to go? Not too sure that was a clever move," Keane said with a lingering look. "But he's got to take his medicine. He's done something he shouldn't have done. Will he get back into the United team in the next few weeks before the World Cup? I don't see it."