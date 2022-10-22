Normal service resumed as Haaland brace helps City past Brighton

MAN CITY 3 BRIGHTON 1

Erling Haaland and Manchester City resumed normal service, following last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool, with the striker scoring twice in what was a far from comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Until Kevin De Bruyne struck with the best goal of the game after 74 minutes, an uncharacteristically shaky Etihad performance looked like it might end in City dropping more points in the title race.

But two first-half goals from Haaland, who was frustrated in the 1-0 loss at Anfield on Sunday, were the key to the win.

The Norwegian also took his tally so far this season to an extraordinary 17 league goals in just 11 games - 22 in 14 when his Champions League exploits are factored in.

Haaland had threatened even before he claimed his first, failing with a 19th minute penalty appeal after he attempted to round goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

But just three minutes later, he scored in the most direct fashion imaginable, as his keeper Ederson punted a brilliant long ball through the middle.

Haaland sprinted past Lewis Dunk, with Sanchez running from his area and failing to clear, and then brushed aside Adam Webster as he rolled the ball into an open goal.

It was an opener that threatened to open the floodgates, with a flowing City move started deep in his own half by Riyadh Mahrez ending with a De Bruyne shot which Sanchez did well to keep out just after the half hour.

Brighton actually launched something of a recovery, however, with Danny Welbeck heading over and a dangerous Pascal Gross cross threatening the home goal.

But before the break, Bernardo Silva claimed he had been fouled by the combined attentions of Dunk and Gross and, after play had continued for some minutes, referee Craig Pawson finally viewed his screen and awarded the penalty after 42 minutes.

Haaland struck a blistering low shot into the bottom right-hand corner, offering Sanchez no hope of a save, even though the keeper dived the correct way.

Mahrez should have extended the lead early in the second half, when played through following a brilliant De Bruyne run, but was denied by Sanchez.

And that miss looked like it could prove costly as, from the Brighton keeper’s kick upfield, the visitors halved the deficit.

A mistake by Manuel Akanji allowed Solly March to tee up Leandro Trossard who was unopposed as he advanced to the edge of the area and beat Ederson with a near-post shot that the keeper should have stopped.

City were under pressure, thanks largely to some uncharacteristically errant passing, and Guardiola’s response was to take off the under-performing Mahrez for Phil Foden.

Aymeric Laporte headed just wide from a De Bruyne corner, but Brighton also had enough of the ball to have come away with a point.

Alexis Mac Allister shot over from range, set up Tariq Lamptey, whose shot lacked power, and then Trossard’s spirited sprint ended with a shot which Ederson blocked at his near post.

Finally, De Bruyne settled City nerves when he received a short pass from Silva and deposited a magnificent 25-yard shot past the diving Sanchez and into the top corner.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5; Akanji 5, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 6, Silva 7; Mahrez 5 (Foden 61, 6), Haaland 8 (Alvarez 80), Grealish 5 (Palmer 76, 5). Substitutes (not used) Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Ortega, Gomez, Lewis.

Brighton (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 7; Veltman 6 (Estupinan 65, 6), Dunk 6, Webster 6; March 7, Mac Allister 6 (Gilmour 87), Caicedo 7, Trossard 7; Gross 8 (Sarmiento 87), Lallana 5 (Lamptey 45, 6); Welbeck 5 (Undav 78, 5). Substitutes (not used) Colwill, Enciso, Steele, van Hecke.

Referee: C Pawson 5