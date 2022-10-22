Klopp's rotation backfires as Awoniyi fires Forest to huge win

Nottingham Forest 1 Liverpool 0

Taiwo Awoniyi's second half goal sent Liverpool crashing to a shock defeat as Jurgen Klopp's rotation policy backfired badly at the City Ground.

With one eye on Wednesday's Champions League trip to Ajax, Klopp made five changes following the midweek win over West Ham and his side looked disjointed and out-of-sorts against a fired-up Nottingham Forest team.

Liverpool went into the game with confidence on a high after two successive Premier League wins and clean sheets against Manchester City and West Ham but their momentum was halted by Steve Cooper's side who who were compact, defended as if their lives depended on it and denied Liverpool time and space on the ball while always looking dangerous on the break.

The defeat leaves Klopp's men still looking for their first away League win of the season after five games on the road but they should have been two up before Awoniyi gave Fotrest the lead in the 55th minute.

Virgil Van Dijk wasted a glorious chance after 37 minutes when he was left with an unmarked header from James Milner's cross but inexplicably tried to square the ball to Roberto Firmino when he looked certain to score if he had headed the ball goal-wards.

Mo Salah was equally wasteful early in the second half when he, like Van Dijk, was left unmarked from Milner's free-kick but miscued his shot before Fabio Carvalho fired the loose ball high and wide.

Liverpool were made too pay for their wastefulness when Awoniyi gave Forest a shock lead.

The striker won a free-kick just inside the Liverpool half when he dispossessed Joe Gomez but was pulled back by the defender who was booked.

And Liverpool were found wanting defensively from set-piece. Steve Cook was left unmarked on the right hand isd eof the box and from his cross Awoniyi scored from a rebound after his first scuffed effort at bounced back off a post.

It was a great moment for a Awoniyi who was a youth player at Anfield but never made a senior appearance for the Merseyside club.

Dean Henderson denied Elliott an equaliser moments later with a fine save but Forest twice went close to doubling their lead.

Milner got a vital deflection to a shot by Gibbs-White who looked certain to score and Allisson made a fine save from sub Johnson after a surging run by Kouyate.

Klopp made three changes to try and salvage something from the game with Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on for coming on for Fabio Carvalho, Milner and Firmino.

But Forest continued to defend doggedly and continued to look dangerous on the break and Alisson had to make a fine save to deny Yates from adding a second for Forest.

In added time, Forest keeper Dean Henderson made a brilliant save to keep out Van Dijk's header - as well as tipping over Salah's close range effort - as Liverpool suffered a huge setback to their hopes of forcing their way back into the title race.

Forest (4-3-3): Henderson 7; Aurier 5, Cook 7, McKenna 7, Williams 8 (Lodi 72, 5); Yates 7, Freuler 7, Kouyate 9 (Mangala 80, 5); Gibbs-White 7, Awoniyi 7 (Worrall 63, 6), Lingard 7 (Johnson 63, 5).

Unused subs: Biancone, Hennessey, Surridge, Dennis, Boly, Renan.

Liverpool (4-4-2): Alisson 7; Milner 7 (Alexander-Arnold 62, 6), Gomez 6, Van Dijk , Robertson 6; Elliott 7, Fabinho 5, Jones 5, Carvalho 5 (Henderson 62, 6); Salah 5, Firmino 5 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 76, 5)

Unused subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6.