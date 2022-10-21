Ward strikes late for Dundalk to claim share of the points

Dundalk 3 Sligo Rovers 3

A 92nd minute strike from Keith Ward rescued Dundalk a share of the spoils against Sligo Rovers at Casey’s Field but the Louth men may well feel this was a missed opportunity in their bid for European qualification.

It looked as though Stephen O’Donnell’s side would capitalise on St Patrick’s Athletic losing against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium when goals either side of half-time from Alfie Lewis and Ryan O’Kane cancelled out Frank Livvak’s opener.

However, an ultra-clinical Sligo took their chances with two goals inside eight minutes in the closing stages from Aidan Keena and Max Mata to leave the Lilywhites on the brink of back-to-back home defeats.

However, upped popped substitute Ward in stoppage time to latch onto John Martin’s knock down to deny John Russell’s side the win and ensure Dundalk’s points advantage over Pat’s is two with two games to go.

The hosts had started on top before falling behind on 22 minutes when Liivak rifled home after Kailin Barlow had headed against the post.

Dundalk would level seven minutes before the break, though, when Alfie Lewis hit a screamer to the top corner.

O’Donnell was dismissed in the aftermath of that goal but his side were still in control when Ryan O’Kane fired them ahead from a Runar Hauge cross on 54 minutes.

Keena would silence the home fans with a cool finish past Nathan Shepperd on 76 minutes and his side were then ahead seven minutes later when Max Mata slotted in from Liivak’s pass.

It looked as though that would earn the win for Sligo but Ward ensured what could be a big point for Dundalk late on.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Lewis, Bone (Benson 85); Hauge (Bradley 63), Adams (Ward 74), O’Kane; McMillan (Martin 74).

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Horgan, Banks, Pijnaker, Kirk; Burton (Keogh 84), Barlow (Mata 60); Liivak (O’Sullivan 88), McDonnell, Fitzgerald; Keena.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).