Bohemians' late equaliser against Finn Harps moves the Students two points off the bottom with Monday's game at Shelbourne in hand ahead of a visit to Ballybofey next Friday
UCD off the bottom after crucial win over Drogheda

CRUCIAL WIN: UCD’s Michael Gallagher and Dara Keane celebrate at the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 22:01
Paul Buttner

UCD 2 Drogheda United 1 

Dara Keane scored a second half winner as UCD came from behind to earn a big three points to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

Bohemians' late equaliser against Finn Harps moves the Students two points off the bottom with Monday’s game at Shelbourne in hand ahead of a visit to Ballybofey next Friday.

Kicking off in heavy rain didn’t hinder Drogheda midfielder Darragh Nugent who provided the first note of the night with a terrific lead goal just four minutes in.

The Shamrock Rovers loanee slalomed in from the right, worked a neat one-two with Chris Lyons, before rifling a drive past Kian Moore for his second goal of the season.

UCD played their way into the game, getting their reward on 40 minutes courtesy of sloppy defending.

Alex Nolan floated a free kick to the back post where skipper Jack Keaney was left unattended to toe-poke home.

In a lively start to the second half, UCD were inches from taking the lead less than a minute in, Tommy Lonergan skipping in behind to drill a shot wide.

Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe made saves from Nolan and Donal Higgins before UCD struck for their deserved winner on 67 minutes.

Keane found a pocket of space on the edge of the area from Higgins' pass to rifle a rising shot to the net.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Todd, Keaney, Osam; Caffrey; Higgins (Dignam, 68), Keane, Brennan, Nolan; Lonergan.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Noone, Quinn, Massey; Nugent, Markey, Brennan, Grimes, Rooney; Lyons, Williams.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

