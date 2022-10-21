Coffey and Keating eventually get the party started on City's silver-lined night

CORK CITY 2 BRAY WANDERERS 0

Cork City ended the season as they began it – beating Bray Wanderers on a night their redemptive two-year cycle was franked by silverware.

In front of another bumper crowd of 5,507, top scorers Barry Coffey and Ruairí Keating ensured they completed the season deadlocked on 14 each by netting a goal apiece in the second half.

Fortunately, City had guaranteed their top-flight return three games early, excusing some of the patchiness in this performance, but it was important for off-season optimism that they earned their first home win since early August.

On trophy-lifting night, the great and good of politics and football had to be there. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was flanked by his local colleague and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, while the FAI’s chief executive Jonathan Hill was accompanied by Paul Cooke, the Vice-President deputising for Gerry McAnaney, the Leesider otherwise engaged at Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw in Auckland.

After shuffling his pack for last week’s defeat at Athlone Town, City chief Colin Healy reverted to a more familiar line-up for the final outing of the campaign.

His vow of fielding a full-strength side amid six changes was allowed one exception and a worthy one at that. Mark McNulty had won every honour in his 20 years at City, the majority of his stretch as first-choice goalkeeper, and a week on from turning 42, he played his 418th and final game for the club.

The veteran stuck around to hand over the baton to David Harrington this season, doubling up as a staff member, and is understood to be remaining within the game as a new recruit of the FAI.

He got the opening 26 minutes on the pitch, keeping a clean sheet in front of his adoring shed, before being called ashore to rapturous applause. He’ll rival David’s father, Phil, for the accolade of City’s most famous custodian.

How McNulty left the pitch for Jimmy Corcoran without conceding might be down to stage fright of Josh McGlone. He was one of two starters in the Bray side making his full league debut and saw his name in headlights when Cian Coleman’s underhit back pass fell into his path.

The striker seemed to do the hard part by rounding the advancing McNulty, yet couldn’t wrap his foot around the ball sufficiently to prevent his shot rippling the side-netting.

That opening midway through the half was hardly reflective of a first-half which Cork dominated possession without complementing it with a cutting edge.

A heavy touch inside the box by Cian Murphy after just five minutes downgraded a superb opportunity into a difficult one, for it enabled Stephen McGuinness to rush from his line to smother the ball.

Keating, restored in attack, flashed a shot past the near post before Darragh Crowley came closest on the half hour. Although Kevin O’Connor’s left-wing cross was aimed for Murphy, it drifted beyond him to Crowley, whose first-time shot clattered off the upright.

It was all flat fare either side of the break; seventh-placed Bray happily contentedly sitting back prepared to operate on the counterattack.

Even with Jason Knight’s brother Conor in their ranks, there was little chance of that from a side last week hammered 5-1 at home to rock-bottom Cobh Ramblers, placing the onus on City to entertain the populous Shed they were shooting into for the second half.

The Rebel fans were in celebratory mode but wanted a goal and win to soothe their voices and Healy, back on the bench following a three-match touchline ban, engineered it with a double-substitution on the hour.

Dylan McGlade’s trickery can sometimes be as much a hindrance as a help to City’s cause but the DJ booked into the Corner Bar for the post-match party hit the right notes within four minutes of his entrance.

Once he glided past his marker on the left, the path was clear to pick out Coffey in the centre and the Tipperary midfielder opened up his body to side-foot the cross into the bottom corner of McGuinness’s net.

Once the lead was grabbed, City hadn’t much trouble defending it. There was a harder task for the home stewards keeping fans off the pitch than the City defence thwarting the Bray attack.

Wild shots that ballooned over by both Zak O’Neill and Conor Clifford were the sum of their response to conclude a campaign which began with so much promise under new owners yet never got off the ground.

They were caught badly in the final minute, letting Keating sprint clear and tuck the ball under McGuinness from an acute angle.

CORK CITY: M McNulty (J Corcoran 26); C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Hakkinen; D Crowley (M Srbely 79), M Healy (G Walker 79), A Bolger, B Coffey, K O’Connor (D McGlade 61); C Murphy (M O’Mahony 61), R Keating.

BRAY WANDERERS: S McGuinness; Z O’Neill, H Douglas, J Hudson, D O’Boyle (C McManus 83); C Knight, C Clifford, E Massey (D Lynch 74), K Dalton (K Waters 74); B Feeney, J McGlone (C Thompson 74).

REFEREE: Mark Moynihan (Dublin).

ATTENDANCE: 5507.