Women's World Cup draw: All you need to know

Early risers for Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw may have to rub their eyes more than normal if the complicated nature of the competition continues.

Vera Pauw’s words resonate throughout the women’s game globally and the Ireland manager description as strange the entire set of logistics throughout this jamboree is on the money.

Ireland’s journey on their maiden voyage to a major tournament will be known within an hour of the 7.30am proceedings kicking off in Auckland but the sharp intake of breaths upon seeing nations listed on small pieces of paper ought to be caveated by a litany of permutations.

First up, the ground rules.

Only 29 of the 32 finalists are known for next July’s showpiece, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, as the remaining three are to be sourced from the 10 countries competing through the Intercontinental phase being played off in February.

Fifa’s desire to have no more than a sole representative from each of their six confederates is impossible when Europe has six of the top-ranked eight qualifiers.

The two host nations are also in Pot 1, alongside world champions USA.

It means Ireland can only be drawn against one other nation from Europe. Placed in Pot 3, Pauw’s side are the 19th highest of the 29 nations, 20th if Portugal emerges through the Intercontinental system group one.

The restrictions could see teams drawn out by the conductors, two-time World Cup winner Carli Llyod and CNN anchor Amanda Davies, having to bypass certain groups into the next.

On the last occasion that occurred at an international draw, Ireland’s men avoided the Euro 2020 Group of Death, Germany and Netherlands, instead bequeathing that challenge to their Northern neighbours.

Ian Wright will also be in attendance for the ceremony at the Aotea Centre, his love for the women’s game peaking with England’s summer European success. World Cup 2002 winner Gilberto Silva from Brazil, Alexi Lalas from the USA, and former Cameroon star Geremi are also on the guest list.

“It’s been a joy to see the continued growth of the women’s game,” said former Arsenal striker Wright.

“Sharing the stage with women’s football pioneers from New Zealand and Australia, greats of the global game, and leading sporting identities from both host countries will be an honour, as together we celebrate a big milestone on the path to the first-ever Women’s World Cup featuring 32 teams”

Pauw and FAI President Gerry McAnaney have been on the ground in Auckland this week well in advance of the draw, principally to be briefed on arrangements for the tournament but also to network for potential friendlies.

Fifa have a window in the calendar for next month but more vital for the FAI and Pauw is filling the dates available next February, April and in the weeks prior to the extravaganza starting in July.

Ireland can expect to face opposition from America, Africa and Asia in their group phase and will be eager to familiarise themselves by warming up against teams of similar style.

The same will undoubtedly apply for teams who are drawn against England, should Ireland avoid that daunting prospect.

The draw will also determine whether Ireland are based in Australia or New Zealand for their group stage. Should they progress to the last-16, the likelihood is Australia, for they will be hosting six of the eight ties.

Louise Quinn is predicting her Ireland side will enjoy the largest backing, outside of the co-hosts, and that would be boosted by remaining in Australia, home for a legion of Irish expatriates.

The draw will be shown live on RTÉ2, with the streaming option on Fifa’s website.

Women’s World Cup pots:

Pot 1 (seeded teams): New Zealand, Australia, United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France, Spain.

Pot 2: Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China, South Korea.

Pot 3: Denmark, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Jamaica.

Pot 4: Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, three play-off tournament winners.

Dream draw: New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, play-off winner from group two or three.

Nightmare draw: USA, Japan, Ireland, Nigeria.