QPR boss Michael Beale rejects chance to speak to Wolves

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-0 home win over Cardiff on Wednesday night.
QPR boss Michael Beale rejects chance to speak to Wolves
QPR manager Michael Beale looks set to stay at Loftus Road (Steven Paston/PA)
Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 12:55
PA

QPR boss Michael Beale has turned down the opportunity to talk to Wolves over their managerial vacancy.

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-0 home win over Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Wolves had made Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, the club’s top choice to replace Bruno Lage.

However, it is now understood Beale has told QPR he wants to stay at Loftus Road.

Speaking after the Cardiff game, Beale said: “I haven’t spoken to (QPR director of football) Les Ferdinand or anyone, so as far as I’m aware nothing has changed.

“I took the decision to turn my phone off because we had this game to concentrate on. The moment Les speaks to me I’ll know one way or another and then the club will communicate whatever we communicate.

“If an offer comes in officially, you don’t have to take it. You have to weigh up everything. There are a lot of questions you need to get answers to.”

Michael Beale was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if it would be difficult to walk away with QPR now top of the table, Beale replied: “Yes. Football is about feelings and relationships. We have built strong relationships here.”

Wolves, who sit 18th in the Premier League, will continue their search for a permanent new boss.

Steve Davis and James Collins are set to continue in their interim roles for Sunday’s Premier League game against fellow strugglers Leicester at Molineux.

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was a surprise contender, but Wolves did not progress with any interest, while ex-coach Rob Edwards and former Lyon boss Peter Bosz have also been spoken to.

More in this section

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Etihad Stadium Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Red Bull Arena Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form at Liverpool
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Ten Hag says he 'will deal with' Ronaldo after sulking sub's tunnel strop
WolvesPlace: UK
Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas hopes to be able to continue providing the ammunition for striker Darwin Nunez (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kostas Tsimikas backs ‘goal machine’ Darwin Nunez to keep finding the net

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.271 s