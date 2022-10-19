Almiron strikes again to help Newcastle edge Everton 

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

EVEN his most ardent supporters will concede Miguel Almiron is arguably the most one-footed player in the Premier League right now, his rarely-used right foot strictly for standing on only. Fortunately for Newcastle, the South American's left peg at present is probably just about as good as it gets in the English top flight. Just ask Everton.

The forward's fourth goal in as many games was worthy of settling a contest far superior to this largely forgettable midweek meander through the motions that really ought to prompt Amazon Prime to consider asking for their money back.

It was an outstanding strike out of context with most of what went before and after on a fractious night at St James' Park, with niggle and nastiness never far from the surface in the latest malicious meeting of two sides between who clearly there is little love lost.

That febrile feeling was fuelled by rightful Newcastle indignation at Anthony Gordon's utterly shameful attempts to hoodwink the officials with his tiresome diving antics in what transpired to be a third consecutive defeat for his side. They could have few excuses after such an insipid display.

The young midfielder wasn't the only player clad in blue to regularly acquaint himself with the Tyneside turf in their attempts to frustrate Eddie Howe's side, who've now lost just one of their 14 games this season in posting the club's best start to a campaign for more than a decade.

A contest which had been the epitome of drab for more than half an hour finally received the injection of quality it so desperately needed with the latest addition to Almiron's personal goal of the season collection.

The Paraguayan's winning effort was perhaps not quite as eye-catching as his spectacular volley in the recent victory at Fulham. But was nevertheless perfectly placed left-footed into the top corner first-time from 18 yards after the ball had been ferried to the Newcastle winger via the Brazilian combination of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes was as influential as ever in helping to control midfield, and the South American could have found the net twice before the break with more careful finishes, both of which went narrowly the wrong side of Jordan Pickford's right-hand post from the hosts' perspective.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's off-target header from Demarai Gray's corner apart, Everton were an anonymous attacking threat and looked relieved to reach the interval with their arrears at just a single goal because given their weight of chances, the hosts should have been out of sight. It proved to be Everton's only attempt on goal all night as they palpably failed to find a way past the division's most miserly defence.

Almiron came close to a near carbon-copy of his goal as the hour mark approached, but was just unable to keep his shot low enough as the hosts continued their quest for a game-killing second goal which ultimately they weren't to require.

Wilson had a close-range overhead kick blocked as both sides were fortunate to end the match with a full complement of men. Joelinton and Gordon were lucky to escape second yellow cards with clumsy challenges as Newcastle comfortably held on for a 16th win of 2022, their highest number of wins in a calendar year since 2013.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 7, Schar 6, Burn 7; Longstaff 7, Guimaraes 7, Joelinton 6 (Willock 46, 6); Almiron 8 (Fraser 73, 6), Wilson 6 (Wood 86, 5), Murphy 4 (Anderson 72, 5).

Booked: Joelinton, Schar.

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford 6; Coleman 6, Tarkowski 6, Coady 6, Mykolenko 5; Onana 4, Gueye 4, Iwobi 4 (Garner 73, 5); Gray 5 (McNeil 79, 5), Calvert-Lewin 5 (Maupay 73, 5), Gordon 3.

Booked: Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gueye, Tarkowski.

Referee: Tony Harrington 6