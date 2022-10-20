How closely will Arsenal watch Gakpo tonight? 

Will Mikel Arteta be having a close look at Cody Gakpo tonight?

The PSV winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the Eredivisie in recent months, with Arsenal among the clubs said to be monitoring his progress. Arteta was keen to bring Leeds wideman Raphinha to the Emirates in the summer to bolster his creative options. Gakpo is a right-footed attacker comfortable playing off the left or as a striker. The 23-year-old has already scored nine goals and registered seven assists in just 10 league starts this season.

Do Arsenal need another winger?

With Nicolas Pépé departed on loan, Arteta is reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in the wide positions, with young Brazilian Marquinhos next in line. Particularly with fitness concerns lingering around Emile Smith Rowe, who also favours a more central role.

Any encouragement from Gakpo's side?

Gakpo signed a new contract with PSV earlier this year, but hasn't ruled out a move away, saying: "If I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course I would have to consider that." He claims to have honed his playing style watching video of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, telling The Times: “I’m a tall winger, but when you look for tall wingers there aren’t so many, so a few years ago I started watching Henry. He was more of a striker, but he was also tall and he liked to play off the side like me. I watched clips of him and tried to learn something from him."

Who else is interested?

Gakpo claims he was close to joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window. "I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United," he told The Times. "In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

"It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period."

AC Milan and Real Madrid are also set to be interested.

He's issuing come and get me pleas?

Not quite. "I always said if I stay here, it’s my childhood club. It’s not a punishment. ‘I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club.

"At that time it was hectic for me but I recovered pretty quickly."