Republic of Ireland deaf WNT secure World Cup qualification 

They secured a spot in next year's showpiece after beating Sweden 5-2 earlier today
JOY: The Irish team celebrates clinching qualification for the World Cup. Pic: FAIFootballForAll/Twitter

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 18:46
Cian Locke

The Republic of Ireland deaf women's national team have secured qualification to the World Cup.

Ireland secured a spot in next year's showpiece after beating Sweden 5-2 earlier today, thanks to braces from Rebekah Grant and Catherine Grier, while Carmel Heery also notched for the side. 

They were beaten early on Tuesday by reigning European Champions, Poland, in the quarter-final of the European Deaf Futsal Championships, but that loss still secured them a place in the 5th - 8th place ranking playoffs against today's opponents, and eventually a place in the World Cup.

