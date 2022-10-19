Preston boss compares Greg Cunningham to Franco Baresi

Galwegian Greg Cunningham has been compared to Italian legend Franco Baresi after firing Preston North End to victory in Tuesday’s Championship clash at Huddersfield Town.

The defender, who won the last of four caps came in 2013 against Poland, was parachuted into Ryan Lowe’s side for the trip and crowned his display with the only goal.

With compatriot Troy Parrott sidelined till Christmas with an injury sustained during a goal celebration, firepower from a variety of sources is welcome for Preston.

But it was the versatility of the ex-Manchester City, Bristol City and Cardiff City left-sided defender that Lowe was most impressed by.

“Greg was immense,” the Lilywhites boss told the club’s website.

“I spoke to him on Monday and asked him whether he’d ever played the middle of the three.

“Bambo (Diaby) obviously played his first full 90 minutes and we have to be careful because he hasn’t played many games.

"I thought Greg could get us ticking, get us playing, and he was fantastic.

“I said to him, ‘You’re going to play in there, you’re like Franco Baresi,’ in the patterns of play when we were working. He said we’d see after the game.

“He was solid, he got his goal, and he played out as much as we needed to, the right times, turned at the right times and for him to get his just reward with a header was fantastic.”

Aside from the Baresi comparisons, Lowe has another name for the 31-year-old.

“Greg has been top drawer since we’ve come through the door,” said the manager, appointed last December.

“He finds himself in the team, out the team. I call him Benjamin Button.

“Greg says that he’s never too old. And he’s not when he gets that consistency of games.”