Zaha nets winner as Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Wolves 

CRYSTAL PALACE 2 WOLVES 1

Wilfried Zaha filled his familiar role as Crystal Palace talisman to complete his side’s second half comeback that only worsens Wolves’ early season plight.

A positive start capped by Adam Traore’s goal raised Wolves hopes of a first away win of the season. Their failure to build on that lead, however, proved costly, allowing Palace to recover through Eberechi Eze before Zaha delivered the decisive blow in the 70th minute.

Victory will help inject momentum into Palace’s campaign while defeat for Wolves will only add to the pressure on their search to find a new manager following the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

The narrow weekend victory over Nottingham Forest had given Wolves a much-needed lift after three successive defeats. But if they were to build on that success it was clear they would have to find the kind of cutting edge that has been absent from much of their play this season.

The early signs were far from promising. First, the visitors could consider themselves fortunate to escape when Cheick Doucoure came desperately close to giving Palace a fourth minute lead. The midfielder has yet to score since his arrival from Lens last summer but he was entitled to think he had broke his duck when he struck a low drive from 25 yard only to see the effort swerve onto the inside of the post and away to safety.

Wolves hit back immediately and should have gone ahead when Daniel Podence threaded a pass through to Diego Costa after a well worked passing move. The Costa of a few years ago may well have taken the chance early, but on this occasion he opted to cut inside Joel Ward and was unable to steady himself and get his shot away before Ward and keeper Vicente Guaita closed down the opening.

That proved to be a rare early opening for the visitors as Palace began to dominate possession. Yet Vieira’s side were unable to make inroads against a well organised Wolves defence and Sa remained largely untroubled.

And it was Wolves who finally pieced together the most incisive move of the first half that led to them taking a 31st minute lead. A well constructed counter-attack saw the ball moved across the pitch towards left back Hugo Bueno who pressed forward before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Traore to head home at the far post.

And Traore’s pace almost brought about second in first half added time. The winger surged forward through the middle of the pitch before being halted by a Doucoure foul 25 yards from goal. Ruben Neves curled the resulting free-kick around the wall and against the post with Guaita rooted to his line.

It was clear Palace would have to show more intent if they were to get back into the game and, no doubt fired by strong words from Vieira, they adopted a more positive approach right from the start of the second period, taking just a minute to work their way level. Michael Olise was the architect, delivering a cross towards the far post were Eze headed past Sa.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Schlupp 6, Doucoure 6, Eze 8 (Riedewald 90, 6); Olise 7, Edouard 6, Zaha 8.

Subs: Johnstone, Goodman, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Balmer, Milivojevic, Ayew, Mateta.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa 6; Semedo 6, Collins 7, Kilman 7, Bueno 7; Neves 6, B Traore 6 (Moutinho 59, 6); A Traore 7 (Guedes 58, 6), Nunes 6 (Hodge 58, 6), Podence 7; Costa 6 (Hee-chan 76, 6).

Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Jonny, Campbell, Ronan.

Referee: D Coote 6.