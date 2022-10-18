Neil Lennon sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

Former Northern Ireland captain Neil Lennon has been sacked as Omonia Nicosia manager after just seven months in charge.

The Cyprian outfit suffered a home defeat against Nea Salamis on Tuesday - just five days after a late loss at Manchester United in the Europa League.

The former Armagh GAA star, 51, managed Celtic (twice), Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers before his latest Cyprus adventure.

A club statement read: "We inform you that we have agreed with Mr Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration.

"Mr Lennon took over the technical leadership of our team last March, at a difficult time and managed to lead us to winning the cup and then to the historic qualification against KAA GENT and our entry into the UEFA Europa League groups, where we came close to historic results against Real Sociedad and Manchester United.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship, are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.

"Mr Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever.

"We sincerely thank Mr Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."