Neil Lennon sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

The Cyprian outfit suffered a home defeat against Nea Salamis on Tuesday - just five days after a late loss at Manchester United in the Europa League
Neil Lennon sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

TOUGH TO TAKE: Neil Lennon appears dejected after losing to a late goal against Manchester United in the Europa League. Lennon has been sacked by Omonia Nicosia just five days later. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 20:47
John Fallon

Former Northern Ireland captain Neil Lennon has been sacked as Omonia Nicosia manager after just seven months in charge.

The Cyprian outfit suffered a home defeat against Nea Salamis on Tuesday - just five days after a late loss at Manchester United in the Europa League.

The former Armagh GAA star, 51, managed Celtic (twice), Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers before his latest Cyprus adventure.

A club statement read: "We inform you that we have agreed with Mr Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration.

"Mr Lennon took over the technical leadership of our team last March, at a difficult time and managed to lead us to winning the cup and then to the historic qualification against KAA GENT and our entry into the UEFA Europa League groups, where we came close to historic results against Real Sociedad and Manchester United.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship, are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.

"Mr Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever.

"We sincerely thank Mr Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."

More in this section

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Christian Eriksen could return against Tottenham but Anthony Martial still out
Liverpool Training Session - AXA Training Centre - Tuesday October 11th I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions
Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Middlesbrough close in on deal to appoint Michael Carrick new boss
<p>BIG BLOW: N’Golo Kante has been ruled out for four months after having surgery on a hamstring injury. Pic: John Walton/PA</p>

N’Golo Kante out of World Cup after hamstring surgery

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s