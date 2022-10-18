Spurs boss Antonio Conte relishing test with 'monster' Manchester United   

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a “monster” in world football, but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag’s side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs’ own ability in the transfer market.

Despite Tottenham enjoying their best start to a campaign in 59 years, Conte has been keen to play down talk of a title bid but knows victory away to one of the top six in midweek would mark a step forward for his players.

“United for the present and the future will always be a monster that you have to go to fight. They have big, big potential from an economic aspect,” he said.

“On Wednesday it will be another important game. I think, compared to last season, we have improved in many aspects.

“But when you go to play against United, especially at Old Trafford, it will be a difficult game. At the same time, I enjoy the fact that this test is coming now. We need to understand very well what are our ambitions and to continue to try to get good results.”

Conte revealed he was pursued by Alex Ferguson during his playing days but wanted to stay and finish his career at Juventus.

United regularly won Premier League titles at that stage but have not tasted success in England’s top flight since 2013.

The 53-year-old believes “big mistakes” are behind them falling adrift of Manchester City and Liverpool in the past decade.

He added: “To play at Old Trafford is not simple, not easy. It’s not a good place for the opponent. There is a fantastic atmosphere, but at the same time it’s a big theatre, you have to go there and play with personality, play your football, your ideas.

“This period is not a lucky period for United if you compare to 10 years ago, but only two years ago don’t forget United fought for the Premier League and finished second behind City.

“We are talking about a team that if they don’t make big mistakes, they always stay in the top four, play Champions League and fight for the title and trophies.

“I’d like my team to go there and play with personality, with the desire to get three points. I think this will be a good step for us to go there to play with personality and try to get a win.”

Harry Kane will be central to Spurs’ hopes with 10 goals in 15 club appearances this term but could be forgiven for having one eye on next month’s World Cup after watching England team-mates Kyle Walker and Reece James recently suffer injuries that could rule them out of the tournament in Qatar.

Conte says the forward is completely focused on Tottenham and yet hopes this will be the last ever major international competition to occur during the season.

“I can tell you that Harry wants to play every game. A player that wants to play every game is not scared of injury or about missing the World Cup,” he said.

Meanwhile United boss Erik ten Hag has been impressed by David de Gea since taking over but says the long-serving goalkeeper’s future is on the backburner along with others approaching the end of their deals.

The 31-year-old became just the 11th player in the Old Trafford giants’ history to make 500 appearances for the club when he lined up in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with Newcastle.

De Gea has been an ever present this season but his future beyond the summer is unclear as his contract is expiring and Ten Hag says United have yet to decide whether to trigger the extension clause.

“We didn’t make a decision on him but what I can say is that I am really happy with David de Gea as a keeper,” the Dutchman said.

“His first two games of the season were not his best performances but after it you see he brings us really a lot for the defence department, gives stability.

“As a person also I like him. I can really cooperate with him really well.

“But first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how we deal with such situations.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Fred are others out of contract in 2023 with an option to extend, as are Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, and Tom Heaton.

Asked if expiring contracts can act as an incentive for players, Ten Hag said: “That is something for the head and some players get motivated when you play for a contract.

“But it is not the way why we handle it like this. We want to restore Man United, we want to develop the squad, develop the team and bring everything to a better level.

“We work on that way of play, also on the culture and we need, of course, quality players who are highly motivated."

Ten Hag reportedly interviewed for the Tottenham job in 2021 as the north London club looked for Jose Mourinho’s successor.

“I never talk about interest or what else,” he said.