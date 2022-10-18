Keepers are being overlooked for Ballon d'Or award, says Courtois

Thibaut Courtois was named man of the match in last season's Champions League final, but the Belgian goalkeeper came seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings on Monday, which drew frustration at how the trophy for the world's best player is awarded.

Courtois, whose brilliant saves helped Real keep Liverpool at bay before Vinicius Junior scored the only goal in Paris in May, collected the Lev Yashin trophy for best keeper but it felt too little.