Just another Anfield nightmare for the overflowing memory banks

In his seminal 1690 work 'An Essay Concerning Human Understanding', John Locke proposes that one's personal identity extends only so far as one’s own consciousness. I take this to mean I only exist because I can remember a thousand and one cuts at Anfield. It is a sobering thought that occasionally brings me close to tears.

For Herr Klopp, close to tears himself after being red-carded for bearing his teeth at the linesman, maybe the recollection of those pre-match assurances that Liverpool could no longer cope and were not anymore in the title race will return at a later date.

What Erling Haaland manages to remember from an afternoon of jarring action we may never know.

The big striker, so used to scoring in these opening months of the season he bears the gentle expression of “it’s only a matter of time”, will have asked his father about places like this, about days like this.

The time has probably already passed to wax lyrical about Alf-Inge’s City career, but the ancient but oft-shunned practice of fact-checking brings some lovely parallels with City’s painful experience here.

Erling’s Dad arrived at the club the very same summer that Pegguy Arphexad and Bernard Diomede waltzed coquettishly through the front gates at Anfield to the sound of angel’s trumpets and police sirens. His debut found him handing over petrol money to City fans at an M1 service station in a fit of sympathy for bedraggled-looking fans returning from the opening day larruping at Charlton Athletic. Take it as read that he was being paid considerably less than the generous financial package currently on offer to his son, but it was still a kind gesture to desperate people in dire need of a pick-me-up.

“As far as I am concerned, there will be no more petrol money,” Alfie subsequently wrote in his exclusive Manchester Evening News column, “because we will never play that badly again!” Promises, promises.

Sour relegation at the end of 2000-01 proved Alfie too had a very short memory. I sometimes wish I had the same misty powers of recollection, but the troughs and gullies of that campaign are all still horrifically sharp. John Locke would be proud of me.

Memory serves City fans the images of a mountain of uncomfortable onslaughts at Anfield, topped perhaps by the 10 goals conceded in two games there within four days of each other in 1995 but certainly matched in recent times, as Klopp’s Kryptonite has melted Pep Guardiola’s resolve more than any other manager.

If the jitters were absent in a controlled first 45 minutes, the crash test dummy defending soon returned and the midfield whirlpools began to suck at passes that had earlier been finding their targets. By the end, Klopp was in the bowels of the stadium shouting at the shower heads and Guardiola’s utterances to the press were almost entirely indecipherable.

This is what Anfield does to you.

You can have ten minutes where the possession stats are 90% in your favour; you can have your moment skipping in front of the gleeful away fans after the net has bulged. Ultimately, though, your full-back-cum-playmaker will explode at the most inopportune moment and that bit of eager goal celebration will be reduced to nought by your favourite sports spying technology.

It is too early to report on whether Erling Haaland will be seen at the Tesco Express in St Helens dishing out 50-pound notes to the returning City faithful. His part in the match, two solid headers and a leading role in destabilising Fabinho for Foden’s disallowed goal was all the erratic service to him really deserved. De Bruyne’s curling crosses, Cancelo’s piercing runs were notable by their absence and Foden found himself well tracked by the ancient James Milner and the reportedly lumpen Gomez.

Haaland senior had also seen himself on the end of brain-dissolving defeat in his one and only Anfield appearance for City. On that occasion, it had ended 2-3 in a similarly spectacular whirl of flailing arms and screeching voices. Haaland himself had had the ball in the net for 3-3 but seen that ruled out by pre-VAR eagle-eyed officials. There’s a father-to-son conversation for later on.

We wish we could forget. They probably do too, but the Manchester City Anfield playroll remains crisp and clear.