Guardiola claims coins were thrown at him at Anfield

PEP Guardiola claimed that objects were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during his team’s defeat although he added that none struck him.

The claim marked an unsavoury end to a pulsating game which saw opposite number Jurgen Klopp red carded near the end for protesting that Anthony Taylor failed to award Mo Salah a free-kick.

Both managers agreed in their criticism of the referee and City manager Guardiola tried to make light of the latest violent episode in the rivalry between the clubs, after incidents in which his team bus was attacked on previous visits.

“Next time they will do it better,” said Guardiola. “They didn't get me. They tried but didn't get me. They got it on the coach years ago but not this time.

“They shouted, we shout more. Otherwise, here in this stadium you go. The game was calm and then after the goal was disallowed and after they scored a goal, it was the real Anfield.”

Liverpool responded to Guardiola’s accusations by issuing a statement in which they claimed that City supporters had not only chanted songs about the Hillsborough disaster but also daubed graffiti within the ground referencing the tragedy.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether,” read the statement.

The disallowed goal that Guardiola referenced, scored by Phil Foden with the game scoreless, was another cause for complaint with the City boss revealing the official had told the managers before kick-off that he would allow play to flow - only to rule that Erling Haaland had tugged Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up.

“This is Anfield,” he said. “The referee spoke with my assistant coaches and said I’m not going to make fouls, and I will be clear.

“All game it was play on and play on and play on. Except the goal. After, it was not play on.

“The ref can decide I'm going to whistle all the actions but he decided not to do it and then after he did it.

“We didn't lose the game for that because nobody knows what would have happened but we had momentum and control and scored a goal but could not have it and then after we lost by a mistake.”

That mistake, by Joao Cancelo, gifted the winner to Mo Salah although that did not stop Klopp collecting his late red for his protests.

"In the end, it was probably deserved, but you cannot have this situation, you cannot not whistle this situation,” said Klopp. “After all the things that happen on the pitch, I don’t know what Mo Salah has to do to get a free-kick, so many situations.

“Pep and I agreed on the touchline, we didn’t understand the challenges which were allowed, and these kind of things. Both sides - let’s play football, it would not be even a little bit worse.

“But we have to take that. We are on the weak side of it, we have no power at all, we just stand there. And in this moment, something switched off. I’m not proud of that.

“But when I saw - it’s the clearest foul I ever saw, in front of the linesman, and he says ‘play on.’ How can you let this situation go, it’s clear he pulls him down. You just watch the game but we are involved and sometimes we get carried away and that’s what happened to me in this moment.”

Klopp, at least, spared a thought for his opposite number and apologised for Guardiola having coins thrown at him.

“Horrible, I am sorry, I apologise for that. It never should happen,” said Klopp.