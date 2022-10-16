Rovers slip up in Drogheda to open the door for Candystripes

Drogheda United 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers opened the door for FAI Cup finalists Derry City to dream of a league and cup double success as they dropped two crucial points in the title race against Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park.

Graham Burke’s opener was cancelled out by Chris Lyons and for the third time in the league this season, Rovers failed to beat Drogheda – losing once and drawing twice.

The result is a very credible one for a depleted Drogheda, a potentially costly one for the champions and one will allow Derry supporters to dream of a memorable month ahead.

While Ruaidhri Higgins’ team celebrated reaching the FAI Cup Final, this result by the Boyne has provided a major filip in their bid for league title glory. With a showpiece final at the Aviva Stadium to come, it may be much more than that.

Drogheda, for their high-intensity approach before the break and determined defensive effort in the second half, were deserving of a point. They played out the last 18 minutes of the game with 10 men too, following Gary Deegan’s dismissal.

The lead goal arrived via Rovers' most fruitful attacking outlet. Neil Farrugia was causing all manner of problems for the United defence in the first half and he beat Dane Massey before delivering a low cross. Burke was poised to produce to smart side foot finish.

Sean Hoare and Andy Lyons had Rovers best opportunities before that, blazing over and forcing an impressive save from Colin McCabe with respective efforts.

Drogheda’s pressure eventually paid off. Dylan Grimes had twice forced saves, if comfortable, from Alan Mannus before Adam Foley’s well struck volley was too hot for the goalkeeper to handle.

While Rovers defenders watched events unfold, Lyons followed in and found the net, beating the 40-year-old goalkeeper to the punch. The goal was, coincidentally, a 40th for the striker in United claret-and-blue.

Rory Gaffney dragged a shot across goal in the second, his team’s best chance in truth. Referee John McLoughlin showed Deegan a straight red card with 12 minutes to play, after the midfielder lunged in late on Dylan Watts.

Even with six added minutes at the end of the game, a winning goal and a crucial victory evaded the champions. They lead the division by six points having played a game more than Derry and the two still to meet each other on the penultimate matchday.

DROGHEDA UTD: McCabe; Noone, Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Deegan; Foley (Topcu, 67), Grimes, Markey, Rooney (Ralph, 90+3); Lyons (Williams, 83).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus (Pohls, 61); Cleary (Gannon, 87), Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia, Watts (Greene, 86), O’Neill (Towell, 46), Lyons; Byrne, Burke; Gaffney.

REFEREE: John McLoughlin