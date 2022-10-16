Colin Healy: 'I absolutely want to stay on... it has to be right for me as well'

This Friday’s trophy-lift game against Bray Wanderers at Turners Cross will conclude the campaign but Healy hopes plans for off-season recruitment aren’t complicated by delays over his own future.
NEGOTIATIONS: Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Colin Healy wants to lead Cork City on their Premier Division contract but only if the contract extension is “right for me.” The former Ireland and Celtic midfielder succeeded in guiding the Rebels to the First Division title with two games to spare, just his second full season in senior management.

Admitting the task of consolidating in the Premier Division is “massive”, the 42-year-old has made decisions about the future of his current squad, who will all be informed by Friday’s final game.

“We’ve been speaking for the last few weeks and it has to be right for me as well,” Healy said about extending the two-year deal he originally signed for the 2021 campaign.

“I absolutely want to stay on. I’m from Cork and I’ve been at the club for a few years.

“We’re still talking and hopefully we can get things sorted.” 

Asked if the unresolved negotiations could hinder his shopping, Healy replied: “It could but we’ll have to wait to see. We need to make sure to get our recruitment right in the window.

“It’s all about making sure we’re right going into that division because it will be a difficult season.

“The Premier Division is getting stronger every year.

“We can see the job Ruaidhrí Higgins has done at Derry City, as well as Stephen Bradley with Rovers. Shelbourne under Duffer will be better next year too.” 

Healy was speaking after Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Athlone Town, a collapse he attributed, in part, to a hangover from the title celebrations that had extended beyond the weekend.

Six changes were made to the side and he’ll continue to apply a degree of experimentation for the visit of Bray, walloped 5-1 last Friday at home to basement side Cobh Ramblers.

“It will be our final game of the season, in front of probably 7,000 fans, so we’ll be going out to finish the year off with a win.”

