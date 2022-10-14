Dundalk hang on for key victory on a sombre night in Donegal

Finn Harps 1 Dundalk 2

A Lewis Macari strike and an own goal from Rob Slevin, both in the first half, paved the way for a Dundalk victory over relegation-threatened Finn Harps to keep the Lilywhites in third spot and still on course for European football next season.

Although Harps substitute Rob Jones pulled one back in the 86th minute to set up a pulsating finish, Dundalk held on for a vital win that keeps Stephen O’Donnell’s side a point ahead of the Saints with just three games to play.

Harps remain second bottom, ahead of UCD on goal difference, but the students now have a game in hand - which could be crucial in determining who goes down at the end of the campaign.

President Michael D. Higgins was among those in attendance - having been in Donegal to express his sympathy and to attend a number of the funerals following the tragedy in the Donegal village of Creeslough last week when ten people lost their lives in an explosion.

There was a solmen minute’s silence at the start of the game, and the names of those who died were on a sombre front cover of the match programme.

Dundalk took the lead in the 19th minute with a speculative Lewis Macari lob from the edge of the box looping over goalkeeper James McKeown and despite the best efforts of Barry McNamee on the line he was unable to prevent the ball sneaking in just under the bar.

Darragh Leahy forced McKeown into making a top drawer reflex save before Dundalk struck again on 43 minutes with Ryan O’Kane providing the cross and although David McMillan’s initial shot was well stopped by McKeown, in the follow-up the ball appeared to go off defender Rob Slevin and into the net.

It was a much more even second half and Harps went close to pulling one back on 74 minutes when substitute Rob Jones saw his glancing head flash outside the post and wide.

Mihaljevic forced Nathan Shepperd into making a decent save at the expense of a corner in the 86th minute, from which Jones rose to head home but despite their best efforts Harps were unable to salvage a point.

Finn Harps: McKeown; Boylan, Tourish, Slevin, Donelan; Rainey (Nicholson, 80 mins), Nzeyi (Mihaljevic, h-t), Connolly, McNamee; Saij (Jones, 67 mins), Duncan (Timlin, 77 mins).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Lewis, Bone; Hauge (Benson, 64 mins), Adams, O’Kane; McMillan (Martin, 75 mins)

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Monaghan)