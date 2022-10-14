Declan Devine set to be appointed as new Bohemians manager

The search for the successor of Keith Long, sacked in August, has been arduous for Bohs
Declan Devine. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 15:41
John Fallon

Bohemians could have new manager this weekend with ex-Derry City boss Declan Devine close to being finalised for the vacancy.

The search for the successor of Keith Long, sacked in August, has been arduous for Bohs, who held interviews with a range of candidates, including ex-Ireland defender Richard Dunne.

Alan Reynolds, currently assistant boss at Derry, rejected an offer to take a standalone management role, while talks with Wexford boss Ian Ryan ended without agreement over the weekend.

Devine, currently with Ulster club Letterkenny Rovers, had a mixed time at Derry, kicking off the role created by the departure of his boss Stephen Kenny to Shamrock Rovers in late 2011 by winning the FAI Cup.

He had another two-year stint but paid for a poor start to the 2021 season by losing his job.

Highly-respected among his peers and players in the game, the 49-year-old wasn’t first-choice but will bring his own ideas and imprint to the job.

An announcement could be made ahead of tonight’s sold-out game at St Patrick’s Athletic, the latest match under caretaker charge of Long’s sidekicks Derek Pender and Trevor Croly.

