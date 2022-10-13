Benrahma and Bowen on target to fire Hammers into knockout stages

Last season's Europa League semi-finalists ensured a second successive run to the latter stages of continental competition with a fourth win from four Group B matches
Benrahma and Bowen on target to fire Hammers into knockout stages

FULL STRETCH: West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (right) and Anderlecht's Moussa N'Diaye battle for the ball during the UEFA Conference League group B match at London Stadium, London. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 22:26
Andy Sims

West Ham United 2 Anderlecht 1

Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham into the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League in a 2-1 win over Anderlecht.

The Hammers, last season's Europa League semi-finalists, ensured a second successive run to the latter stages of continental competition with a fourth win from four Group B matches.

They now need just a point from their last two games, against Danish side Silkeborg and Romania's FCSB, to ensure they finish top of the group and move straight into the round of 16, avoiding a play-off in February.

However, some of the gloss was taken off their achievement by crowd trouble which required riot police to intervene.

The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute when Anderlecht enforcer Amadou Diawara fouled Benrahma on the edge of the box.

Aaron Cresswell had moments earlier curled a free-kick over but this time he stepped over the ball, allowing Benrahma to whip his shot right-footed over the wall and inside the near post.

After half an hour the Hammers had their second, Emerson Palmieri galloping down the left before pulling the ball back for Bowen to finish from 15 yards.

The goal made Bowen West Ham's joint leading scorer in Europe with six, alongside Johnny Byrne and David Cross.

He should have moved out on his own with seven moments later when Cresswell cut the ball back, but the England hopeful missed his kick in front of goal.

Anderlecht, whose boisterous fans lit five flares in the way end, one of which landed near the pitch, threatened to spoil the party when Yari Verschaeren drilled narrowly wide and Sebastiano Esposito forced a fingertip save from Alphonse Areola.

But it was largely plain sailing for the hosts and Pablo Fornals, on at the break for Lucas Paqueta, should have hit a third only to see his shot blocked by Diawara on the six-yard line.

Bowen was given a rest after an hour by David Moyes with Gianluca Scamacca sent on, and the Italian almost converted a cross from Fornals while Benrahma put a header narrowly wide from Vladimir Coufal's centre.

It should have been an ultimately comfortable night for West Ham, although the scenes in the stands were depressingly unpleasant.

A pitch invader briefly halted play before missiles were hurled between sets of rival fans including another flare which landed in the home end.

While attentions were focused on the nonsense in the crowd Anderlecht scored a consolation from the penalty spot through Esposito after a foul by Ben Johnson.

PA

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Molde - UEFA Europa Conference League Group F Harsh calls and familiar failings bring Rovers' hopes of progress to an end 
Manchester United v Omonia - UEFA Europa League - Group E - Old Trafford McTominay breaks Uzoho's resistance and Omonia hearts at death 
Norway Soccer Europa League Saka's early strike enough as Arsenal tame the Arctic 
<p>SUMMIT: Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sit, during their meeting on sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Pic: Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik Kremlin/Pool Photo via AP</p>

Qatar’s emir thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘great support’ over World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.218 s