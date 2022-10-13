Saka's early strike enough as Arsenal tame the Arctic 

Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal continued their winning start in the Europa League after they beat Bodo/Glimt 1-0 thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half deflected strike.

Saka’s first goal in the Europa League this campaign was all that Mikel Arteta’s men needed to claim victory in Norway, as the Gunners remained top of Group A. Defeat for Bodo ended their 14-game home winning streak in Europe.

After a relatively tepid opening couple of minutes, Bodo/Glimt almost took the lead four minutes in. Amahi Pelligrino’s outrageous pass with the outside of his boot was destined for Ola Solbakken to tap in at the back post, but Kieran Tierney was quickest to react to turn the ball away for a corner.

The slippy, freshly rained-on artificial turf was turning out to be a problem for Arsenal in the early exchanges, as the visitors struggled to retain the ball. The hosts came out the blocks very quickly as the Norwegian champions looked to extend their fourteen game home winning streak in Europe.

It took Mikel Arteta’s men until the tenth minute to muster a shot towards goal. Some quick, slick passes between Albert Sambi Lokonga, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard carved the Glimt defence apart, but Lokonga’s subsequent shot flew well wide of Nikita Haikin’s goal.

However, on 24 minutes the Gunners had found their way in front. Another excellent exchange between Saka and Lokonga released the Englishman and via a deflection from Glimt defender Marius Høibråten, fired past the helpless Haikin to give Arsenal the lead.

Saka was once again at the heart of everything Arsenal did right, and should have extended Mikel Arteta’s side’s advantage two minutes later, but his first time right-footed strike sailed over the Glimt goal.

Bodo tried to work their way back into the game after the goal, but the Gunners were able to nullify any threat the Norwegian side possessed, and went into the break deservedly ahead.

Arsenal continued in the same vein after the interval. Reiss Nelson, making his first appearance of the season, fired off target after smart build-up from the away side, as the Gunners continued to ask the hosts questions.

However, the tide began to turn towards the hosts, and they should have been level on 52 minutes. Lokonga’s naive pass into central midfield was intercepted by Bodo captain Patrick Berg, the midfielder releasing Pellegrino, but his tame shot was parried away by Matt Turner in the Arsenal goal.

Solbakken and Runar Espejord then both fired over the bar in quick succession for the hosts, as Arsenal struggled to control the game.

Arteta reacted, with a raft of changes midway through the second half, but the Norwegian outfit continued to pose a serious threat to the Arsenal backline.

On 83 minutes Arsenal defender William Saliba almost diverted the ball into his own net, but it rolled off for a corner to the Frenchman’s relief.

The Gunners held on for an important victory to remain top of Group A with three wins from three. Glimt remain in third place on four points, after consecutive defeats to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Turner 6, White (Tomiyasu, 69’) 6, Holding 6, Saliba 6, Tierney 6, Lokonga (Partey, 84’) 6, Vieira 5, Odegaard (Marquinhos, 69’) 7, Saka (G, 24’) (Martinelli, 59) 7, Nelson (Xhaka, 59’) 5, Nketiah 6.

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Hein, Gabriel, Cedric, Edwards, Smith, Ibrahim.

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Haikin 6, Sampsted 5, Høibråten (Moe, 90’) 6, Lode 5, Wembangomo 5, Vetlesen 6, Berg 6, Saltnes (Grønbæk, 12’(Mugisha, 90’)) 6, Espejord (Salvesen, 76’) 6, Solbakken 6, Pellegrino 5.

Subs not used: Lund, Sery, Amundsen, Konradsen, Hagen, Soril, Zugelj.