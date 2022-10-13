Uefa open disciplinary investigation against the FAI following pro-IRA chants at Hampden 

The FAI apologised for the singing at Hampden Park on Wednesday morning, which came to light on social media, but after Police Scotland confirmed they are “making enquires”, Uefa today said they were invoking their Article 31(4) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations.
UEFA has opened an investigation after Republic of Ireland players appeared to sing a pro-IRA chant following their Women’s World Cup play-off victory over Scotland. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 13:10
John Fallon

Uefa have opened a disciplinary investigation against the FAI following pro-IRA chants in the Ireland’s dressing-room amid Tuesday’s celebrations after securing a first-ever World Cup qualification.

The FAI apologised for the singing at Hampden Park on Wednesday morning, which came to light on social media, but after Police Scotland confirmed they are “making enquires”, Uefa today said they were invoking their Article 31(4) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations.

They state: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022. Information on this matter will be made available in due course.” 

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Scottish Daily Express on Wednesday: "We are aware of the video and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Ireland manager Vera Pauw, who will attend the draw for the finals next Saturday in New Zealand, co-hosts of next July’s tournament alongside Australia, said: “I’m responsible for the players, so on behalf of the players and the staff and the association I would offer my sincere apologies to all the people that we have hurt,” Pauw said.

“Even though nobody meant anything with it, it still is wrong because we hurt people.

“In my team everybody has respect, so we are more disappointed in ourselves that we have overstepped that rule than anything else, and we are so sorry that we have hurt people.”

The FAI reacted to this latest development by issuing another statement: “The Football Association of Ireland notes that UEFA is to conduct an investigation around the Scotland v Republic of Ireland 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

“The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities.”

