Champions League wrap: Barcelona maintain slim hopes of progress

Champions League

round-up

Barcelona kept their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive after a 3-3 draw with Inter at the Nou Camp last night.

Ousmane Dembele put Barca in front but goals Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez sent Inter into the lead.

Robert Lewandowski equalised with 10 minutes to go but Inter led again through Robin Gosens before Lewandowski’s second rescued a draw.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, and a Leon Goretzka double helped Bayern to a 4-2 win over Viktria Plzen, who scored through Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment.

Napoli secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Early goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori put the Serie A leaders comfortably ahead by the 16-minute mark and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a second-half penalty after Davy Klaassen had pulled one back for Ajax.

Steven Bergwijn converted an 83rd-minute penalty to bring the score back to 3-2 but Victor Osimhen to score Napoli’s fourth at the death.

Former Arsenal men Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez grabbed the goals as Marseille won 2-0 at Sporting to keep the pressure on Spurs

Club Brugge reached the Champions League knockouts after a 0-0 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Group A: Napoli 4 Ajax 2. Rangers v Liverpool.

Group B: Atletico Madrid 0 Club Brugge 0). Bayer Leverkusen 0 Porto 3.

Group C: Barcelona 3 Inter Milan 3. Viktoria Plzen 2 Bayern Munich 4.

Group D: Sporting Lisbon 0 Marseille 2. Tottenham 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

Championship: Bristol C 2 Preston 1.