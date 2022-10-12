Salah and Firmino shine as Liverpool rout Rangers at Ibrox

RANGERS 1 LIVERPOOL 7

ROBERTO Firmino continued to offer Jurgen Klopp a true glimmer of consistency and hope in this difficult start to Liverpool’s season as two of his goals lifted them to the brink of the Champions League last 16, although he was outshone by old sparring partner Mo Salah.

The Egyptian star came off the bench to score a six-minute hat-trick late on the night - the fastest in Champions League history - to turn the game into an embarrassing procession from a Rangers perspective.

The victory, the second in a week against the Scottish side, took Liverpool six points clear of third-placed Ajax and means a point in Amsterdam in the next group game will secure a place in the knock-out stages.

And, despite the sensational late efforts of Salah - who claimed three goals from minutes 75 to 81 - and the three assists that fellow sub Diogo Jota laid on for him, it was a night when Firmino had made the most important contribution.

The Brazilian, who had equalised Scott Arfield’s opening goal in the first half, struck the decisive second after 54 minutes, his eighth goal in just ten appearances in a campaign in which his side has struggled to replace the goals of the departed Sadio Mane.

Joe Gomez sprinted onto Harvey Elliott’s header down the right before delivering a magnificent cross which Firmino turned in ruthlessly from eight yards.

Firmino was not finished there. With the outcome settled, the Brazilian laid on a third for Darwin Nunez after 66 minutes, with a quite outrageous back-heel flick that played his team mate clear in the area for a curling finish past the diving Allan McGregor.

By the time Salah joined in the fun and made it 4-1, with a quarter of an hour left, a night that had started so well for the hosts was rapidly turning into as nightmare - and worsened still before the end.

Yet it should have come as no surprise, given the form book, that Liverpool conceded first at Ibrox; after all, this was the eighth time in their 12 league and European games this season that Klopp’s men had trailed 1-0.

But, at least, this was one occasion when they responded impressively, in the circumstances, with Firmino maintaining his recent golden spell with an equaliser just seven minutes later.

It was a timely effort because when Rangers shot in front after 17 minutes, it was the start of a brief spell that left the Premier League side slumped on the ropes.

It was an opening goal carved out superbly by the Scots, starting when James Tavernier stripped the ball from Fabio Carvalho just inside the Liverpool half.

A counter-attack ended with a neat touch from Antonio Colak and a quick pass from Ryan Jack which allowed former Burnley man Arfield to sprint through the gap left by the defence and beat Alisson with an excellent 18 yard strike.

But Liverpool showed their mental strength and, on 24 minutes, Kostas Tsimikas sent over a well-practised corner, after pulling out of his initial attempt, which found Firmino at the near post who simply pushed aside Tavernier to head home.

At this stage Rangers were putting in a far improved performance on last week's Anfield surrender and generated a far better contest in the first half, one finally worthy of the “Battle of Britain” sobriquet attached to it, but Liverpool started the second half far more on the front foot and Rangers could not cope - especially with Klopp throwing on his late subs.

After Nunez added the third, Salah started his own personal onslaught, when Diogo Jota’s advance was blocked and the Egyptian pounced on the loose ball before scoring with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Five minutes later, Salah was played through by Jota and, with so much space in the home area, stopped dead in his tracks to create some more room, before beating Allan McGregor.

His hat-trick goal was another superbly-taken finish after Jota again found time and space for himself and his team-mate and the misery was not yet over for the home team.

With three minutes of normal time left, Jota passed up the chance of scoring himself, only for youngster Harvey Elliott to pop up and score with another solid finish into the far corner - a goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): McGregor 5; Tavernier 4, Goldson 7 (King 45, 5), Davis 4, Barisic 4; Jack 6 (Davis 60, 6), Lundstram 5; Sakala 5 (Matondo 76, 4), Arfield 7, Kent 5 (Wright 76, 4); Çolak 5 (Morelos 76, 4). Substitutes (not used) Yilmaz, Sands, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Devine, Tillman.

Liverpool (4-4-2): Alisson 6; Gomez 6, Konate 7 (Milner 78, 6), van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 7 (Robertson 68, 6); Elliott 7, Henderson 7 (Thiago 67, 6), Fabinho 7, Carvalho 8; Firmino 9 (Jota 73, 9), Nunez 6 (Salah 68, 10). Substitutes (not used) Adrian, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher.

Referee: S Vincic 6