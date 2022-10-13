Pauw sorry for song, worried about players' fitness

What should have been a relaxed, celebratory morning for Ireland manager Vera Pauw was blighted by unwanted controversy. The Republic of Ireland manager offered a fulsome apology back in Dublin for the video that emerged of Irish players celebrating their 1-0 win over Scotland by singing 'Ooh ah, up the 'Ra', a sectarian song typically associated with support of the IRA.

Addressing the media in Malahide, Pauw chose to address the issue immediately and spoke at length about her disappointment over the episode, stating that the players realise they have let themselves down.

She also said that the player who released the content was 'so, so sorry' and was inconsolable after learning of the extent of the mistake.

"We were made aware of a clip that has gone viral, out of the dressing-room," said Pauw. "From the bottom of our heart, we are so sorry because there is no excuse for hurting people. It was unnecessary. I have spoken already with several players about it and the one who posted it is devastated, she is crying in her room. She is so, so sorry. But there is no excuse for it.

"If I would have been there, to be honest, I would not have recognised (the song's significance) because I am a foreigner, I don't know the song, I don't know what it means.

"But we are a team that is always respectful to everybody and respect is the first line of my first meeting with the players. That is why I feel so at home in this team because there is always respect for everybody and the fact that this has happened, there is no excuse for it.

"We cannot hurt people. It was part of the moment but that is not an excuse. So it is an educational moment also. We need to take responsibility at any moment, in any time."

Later, Pauw said she had already begun preparing for next summer's tournament, with her main area of concern the fitness and conditioning work that is being done with her players at club level.

Pauw said that back in June she predicted an 'epidemic' of injuries and said she is constantly concerned about how they are being trained.

As things stand, she detailed one incident of a player joining up with Ireland and complaining of 'her legs burning in our first session'.

"Why were her legs burning? Because every single gym session they had to put up the weights and every gym session had to be heavier and heavier," claimed Pauw.

Ireland and West Ham star Jess Ziu, 20, recently suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

"If Jess Ziu is training two times (a week) and is (then) jumping to five, six times, plus three gym sessions, everyone understands that she gets injured," said Pauw. "If it hadn't been now, it would be next month. The responsibility in that is huge and I would wish that there would be more education on that from FIFA and UEFA, on what are the demands of football and how do you train, how do you keep players in one piece."

Pauw said that while she will inevitably be 'punished' or questioned about her comments on strength and conditioning, she has studied extensively in the area.

"If they do not analyse the game and know what the demands are on the players, if they put programmes on players that are meant for rugby, you have to go back to school first before you ruin more players."

Asked if this is a widespread problem in the game, Pauw said it is but claimed some clubs are on top of the situation.

"I worked with Houston Dash in a programme where there were two to three games a week with zero injuries. But you have to know what you're doing. I have coaches saying to me, 'Who are you to say something like this?' I said, 'Well, players being fit is my responsibility'. They say, no, 'That's the doctor's responsibility'. As if the doctor is specialised in training methods. That is the response I receive.

"If you put players on squats or heavy weights in every session, you do not know what you are doing."

Pauw declined to speculate on how far Ireland could go at the finals in Australia and New Zealand, insisting that so much depends on Saturday week's draw in Auckland.

"We're not going there to be there, and to enjoy Australia," she said. "We're there to win. That will always be the case."

On the possibility of a crowd pulling friendly with European champions England at the Aviva Stadium beforehand, Pauw nodded.

"England at the end phase. We need to build it up, like we did last year. We built up our resistance and hopefully we can do that next year too. Oh, if we can fill the Aviva then I'm more than happy to play (England) at the Aviva because we have qualified now."