Emma Byrne column: Courtney Brosnan has proved me and all the doubters wrong

Heroes one and all.

That’s what this squad and staff are for bringing Ireland to next year’s Women’s World Cup.

In the same way I didn’t want talk of Scotland’s pair of stars to overshadow the build-up to the playoff final, the same applies about the palaver over the post-match celebrations.

I’ll afford the incident the attention it warrants by agreeing the chant in question should never have been sung but players were lost in emotion and did the right thing by swiftly apologising.

A little snowball over a few hours became an avalanche and politicians are already trying to make capital from it. That shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Back to football and the biggest story of the year in Irish sport.

Next year might even eclipse it but the joy, relief, and pride felt at Hampden Park touching 10pm on Tuesday will never be forgotten.

Stephanie Roche, like myself, was on co-commentary duties and I didn’t feel alone seeing her cry at full-time. When I embraced Katie McCabe, Niamh Fahey, and Áine O’Gorman, the bawling began.

Everything simply dissolved once that full-time whistle blew. I’d been sick of talking about what might have been, both when I played for Ireland and since, until this breakthrough moment.

There was a degree of tension around, especially after what I considered a soul-destroying performance in the last game against Slovakia, but I felt encouraged by the way we started the game.

Of course, that optimism threatened to fade when Scotland won a penalty against the run of play. I believed, in the meeting of sides similar in standard, the first goal would be decisive.

Caroline Weir and penalties are usually a perfect partnership, having watched her convert bundles for Manchester City and Real Madrid, yet she went to the side I didn’t expect, without striking it cleanly either.

That said, and I speak from experience here, Courtney Brosnan still had to anticipate the direction and push the ball out for a corner. Goalkeepers deserve the credit for penalties that are saved.

I have to be honest by admitting Courtney’s success story of this campaign surprised me. I remember her allowing a shot slip through her hands against Australia last year.

Goalkeepers are part of the team until they make a mistake. Then we’re on our own and that’s a lonely place one can only escape from by regaining confidence with games.

Courtney was then on the bench at Everton, whereas Megan Walsh was first-choice for Brighton in the WSL and my preference to start the qualification series last September.

I’m not the only one Courtney has proved wrong. Conceding four goals in a nine-match campaign is a record any one of us in the keeper union would rave about and it’s no coincidence her club career has taken off in tandem.

Having that monumental defence in front of her helps too but I was delighted, and slightly vindicated, seeing Niamh step into midfield.

Niamh, to me, was Player of the Match for the shift she put in, denying Weir the type of space she thrives on in the pocket.

Just once in the game, early in the second half, did she wriggle free to get a clean run at her defence but Louise Quinn advanced to narrow the angle and her shot was easily dealt with by Courtney.

Scotland were shaken from our aggressive pressing, seemingly unwilling or unable to be flexible in their gameplan.

My confidence levels grew from seeing their teamsheet and watching their warm-up. They never appeared to have a Plan B and, overall, just didn’t show up.

Sticking with the predictable ploy of pumping balls into the channels was wasteful and gave us the time to reset.

Claire Emslie was headhunted by Angel City, the new US team backed by Serena Williams and Natalie Portman, but her threat on the left wing was nullified.

Credit to Jamie Finn for shackling her but also to Áine for tracking back to tag-team. As I said pre-match, this was the perfect match for Áine to be reinstated by Vera Pauw and her inclusion was a masterstroke.

From speaking to a few of the Scottish players I knew afterwards, they knew Ireland were smarter and tactically astute on the night. I felt a bit sad for several of them because this was the last chance to reach a World Cup.

By contrast, this may kickstart a string of qualifications for our generation. Our squad depth was evident by the spark Amber Barrett ignited when coming on.

I’d rate Amber as the one of the best finishers in the game, so once she knocked Denise O’Sullivan’s pass beyond Sophie Howard with the most beautiful of first touches, the goal was inevitable.

From back to front, players did their jobs and there’ll be a spring to their step when they assemble next after the draw maps out their schedule down under.

They’ve accomplished what we strived to for years and deserve the backing of the nation.

Everything I’ve seen or heard convinces me that won’t be a problem.