A perfect touch on a perfect night sends Pauw's heroes into a brave new world

Strange how the fates play with us. It’s 35 years since a Scottish victory sent the Republic of Ireland men’s team to the Promised Land that was a major tournament. Now it’s a Scottish defeat that has paved the way for Ireland’s women to take their bow on the game’s biggest stage for the very first time.

The temptation exists to say that it doesn’t matter how they did it, only that they did.

That wouldn’t be true. Memories of jumping off the couch as Gary Mackay stuck it in the Bulgarian net will never grow old but there was a heightened satisfaction to seeing Ireland do it all for themselves in Glasgow and paying in full for their own flights to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

That goes far beyond this one game. Ireland saw off Finland, a higher-ranked team, twice in Group A. They drew away with the mighty Swedes and, at Hampden Park, they produced a performance good enough to overcome the odds away from home with a team bereft of key players.

The manner in which this team has matured this past 12 months was exemplified by Courtney Brosnan, who pulled off a crucial penalty save from Caroline Weir here, and the place they have earned in our affections symbolised by Amber Barrett’s brilliant goal and her emotional tribute to the Creeslough victims as she celebrated.

The perfect touch on a perfect night.

Those of a pessimistic and superstitious bent might have feared the worst before kick-off and not just because Ireland were without the likes of Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Jess Ziu and needing results elsewhere to fall for them even if they won and wanted to avoid the limbo of another (intercontinental) playoff.

A TRIBUTE TO HOME: Amber Barrett of Republic of Ireland celebrates with a Donegal flag after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Go back to the autumn of 2020 and the senior men’s, senior women’s and U21 sides all found themselves in prime position in their groups but ultimately refused entry from three different European Championships over a period of just five weeks. It made for a brutal succession of blows, even by Irish football’s bruising standards.

Stephen Kenny’s selection lost a Euro penalty shootout in Slovakia, Vera Pauw’s surrendered their ticket to Euro 2022 with a self-inflicted 1-0 loss in Kyiv and Jim Crawford’s lads suffered their own type of continental drift when losing 2-1 to Iceland in Tallaght.

Last night’s affair started against a strikingly similar backdrop with the U21s deprived of a place in another Euros by a penalty shootout defeat away to Israel and the men’s side still absorbing a draw requires them to face three former champions if they are to see Germany in 2024.

And all that inside two weeks.

The other take on all this was that the odds of a change in fortune must have surely improved with each successive knockback. That another hat-trick of calamities would be too cruel a fate for one small country to digest. That this time it would be different. Whatever your take, the stakes could have hardly been higher.

Recent weeks have been speckled with laments on the absence of an Irish team from the women’s Rugby World Cup currently happening in New Zealand, and the cost to the game here in terms of lost revenue and oxygen and the accelerated growth that could have come from all that.

Football’s breath has and always will reach further than any other sport given its global wingspan and the opportunity of competing on either side of the Tasman when the tournament begins Down Under next year will spiral benefits in all manner of directions at a time when women’s sport is blossoming like never before.

This is the era of Rachael Blackmore, Kellie Harrington, Katie Taylor and Ciara Mageean. A time when record crowds are flocking to Croke Park and to Tallaght Stadium to witness first-hand the Vikki Walls and the Katie McCabes but the visitors had no freehold on ambition.

For every Mageean there is a Laura Muir. For every Harrington a Hannah Rankin. Scotland had qualified for major tournaments in the recent past but current coach Pedro Martinez Losa spoke before this game of a desire to inspire a generation of players and make the game better.

The Scots, like Ireland, suffered the frustration of being stuck at home while England hosted what felt like a breakthrough Euros a few months back. Only one of them would be able to make up for that at Hampden Park. The other would face into a winter of discontent. That won’t be Ireland. Not this time.