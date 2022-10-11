Áine O’Gorman gets the nod for World Cup playoff showdown against Scotland

Áine O’Gorman has been drafted into the Ireland team for her first competitive start since last November as they face Scotland in tonight’s Women’s World Cup playoff final.
The Women’s National League’s leading scorer with 17 goals will partner captain Katie McCabe at Hampden Park behind lone striker Heather Payne.
As expected, the other changes from the last month’s 1-0 win in Slovakia are Niamh Fahey coming back into central-defence for Claire O’Riordan, with Jamie Finn replacing Harriet Scott.
Tonight’s game could be decided by extra-time or penalties if required.
L Alexander; L Evans, S Howard, R Corise, N Doherty; S Kerr, E Cuthbert, C Weir; F Brown, A Harrison, M Thomas.
C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell; J Finn, L Agg, D O’Sullivan, M Campbell; Á O’Gorman, K McCabe; H Payne.
Ester Staubli (SUI).