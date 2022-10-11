FAI confident winning Euro 2028 bid will bring automatic qualification  

FAI officials are confident that a successful Euro 2028 hosting bid will lead to automatic qualification for Ireland, without kicking a ball.

While all eyes this week are on the punishing draw Stephen Kenny’s side have been handed to reach Euro 2024 in Germany, they’re unlikely to be involved in qualification for the next version.

That’s because the UK and Irish bid to stage the 24-team tournament, due to be submitted tomorrow, is hotly favoured to be successful when the announcement is made in February.

Serial unsuccessful bidder Turkey appears to be sole competition but the soundings from the top brass at Uefa is the outcome is a formality.

UK and Ireland had been interested in vying for the 2030 World Cup hosting but Spain and Portugal – together with Ukraine – were instead allowed a free run at being Europe’s representatives in the process.

The UK and Ireland bid consists of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Tentative talk arose of the Euros being expanded to 32 nations, which would have afforded scope for the five co-hosts to attain free entry into the finals, but the larger nations, already fatigued by a disparity in quality at international level, were instrumental at retaining the existing format.

Hence, not all the hosts will proceed as guaranteed finalists. England, with six stadia, are a certainty to claim a berth and Ireland’s status as the nation with the most after that, Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, puts them ahead of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with one apiece.

The ability of Northern Ireland to deliver their commitment, either by achieving a derogation for Windsor Park’s 18,500 capacity – well short of the 30,000 minimum – or getting the proposed 35,000 Casement Park project up and running, could alter the landscape.

Scotland would be well placed to add Parkhead or Ibrox to the ticket alongside Hampden in that case, putting them level with Ireland.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny has accused Uefa of a lack of transparency.

The Ireland manager was left seething by the schedule of Group B fixtures, whereby Ireland conclude their campaign on November 18, 2023, three days before Netherland and France complete theirs. Greece and Gibraltar are the lower sides also in action on November 21, the consequence of being in a five-nation group, from which the top two qualify.

“We don’t play on the last day,” Kenny told Off The Ball. “Netherlands play Gibraltar and France play Greece after that. If France need a draw against Greece, they can take a draw.

“If Holland need to score four goals against Gibraltar they know that. We’ve no fixtures. We’re not happy about that at all. If there is going to be an odd one out surely it must be the lowest seed. It’s just not equitable.

“I’ve sought clarification but there’s very little feedback - that’s just the way the draw is.”