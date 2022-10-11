Celtic fined €15,000 by Uefa for anti-monarchy banner

Celtic have been fined over 'provocative' anti-monarchy banners displayed by their fans at a Champions League match last month less than a week after the Queen's death
FINED: Celtic fans and banners in the stands during the UEFA Champions League Group F match at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 10:30
PA Sport

Celtic have been fined over "provocative" anti-monarchy banners displayed by their fans at a Champions League match last month less than a week after the Queen's death.

One banner spotted among the Hoops' section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14 stated 'F*** the crown'.

Another read 'Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan,' a reference to a man who broke into the Queen's bedroom in 1982.

The Scottish champions have been fined 15,000 euros (just over £13,000) by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as "a message not fit for a sporting event (ie a provocative banner)".

