Vera Pauw not worried about Ireland's lack of play-off experience

Ireland may lack the major tournament experience that Scotland possess in spades but Vera Pauw insists her Girls in Green carry the motivation to reach the World Cup.

Hampden Park on Tuesday night hosts the playoff final for next year’s tournament in New Zealand and Ireland should know before kick-off whether victory seals a direct ticket.

If Portugal beat Iceland or Wales shock Switzerland in the other playoffs that begin two hours before the 8pm Glasgow showdown, Ireland won’t have to worry about navigating a detour to the intercontinental playoff next February.

Their time is now and they’re determined to seize it.

Ireland sit just three points behind 23rd-placed Scotland in Fifa rankings and there is little between the sides, despite local betting firms casting the visitors as 9/2 outsiders.

That Ireland haven’t contested a playoff since 2008 – when just three of the current squad were involved – doesn’t place them at a disadvantage, according to their manager.

“We've played a few finals already – beating Finland home and away – and especially Sweden away,” said Pauw, the veteran Dutch coach who reported no additions to her lengthy list of injured absentees.

“If we wouldn't have had those results there, we would not be sitting here now.

“Even last month against Slovakia, we took it over the line to skip the first round of play-offs.

“So, for us, those games that we have played were as crucial as this game. That is how we approach it, in the same way, in the same style.

“Scotland has qualified for the 2017 Euros and 2019 World Cup and have the experience of winning playoff matches.

“That is the key difference between them and us. They have some fantastic players in the squad who can make a difference, with a core group who have learned from 2017 and 2019. They are on a real high and we need to put something against that.”

Captain Katie McCabe has deliberately halted contact with her Arsenal colleague and Scottish centre-back Jen Beattie, preferring to concentrate fully on franking a stellar club career by gracing the biggest stage of the women’s game.

“I spoke to Jen after their win against Austria on Thursday and then that was it,” revealed McCabe, who shares the top scorer accolade with Denise O’Sullivan, both on 19 goals.

“Jen knows how focused I am on that aspect. Maybe we’ll be friends again on Wednesday, who knows?

“This is the stuff of dreams, isn't it? You dream of playing at major tournaments.

“I can't get too ahead of myself. We still have to play the game.

“One thing for us over the course of the campaign is they've all been massive games, and this is no different.

“We know what's at stake but we know our strengths and we'll be looking to do everything we can tomorrow night to get over the line.”