Liverpool Terrace Talk: It's hard to complain when you get what you deserve

Just put 1-0 on the scoreboard beforehand and have done with it. Getting ridiculous now.

We concede goals when a defence should be at its most alert. Schoolboy stuff. Change formation all you want; the basics don’t change with it.

We could certainly grumble about a few decisions, penalties given and not, but when confronted with what you’ve actually deserved it’s hard to summon up the energy to register even a meagre complaint.

For the second week in a row, Klopp’s subs seemed to destabilise his team rather than help. He was the one who shouted most for the increase but seems almost handcuffed by his own predilection for interference.

Arsenal have been his bitch ever since he came here, so the entitled screech after any defeat simply makes you despair for fans who’ve long forgotten what losing was like.

But it’s all gone wrong, and you’d have to be a blinkered cheerleader to pretend otherwise.

Early pessimism was well-founded, then. I haven’t really been in a good moment (copyright JK) since belatedly reading Honigstein’s book, my natural gloom inevitably drawn to the fateful seventh year in Dortmund.

It seems you either buy completely into Klopp’s philosophy, or it collapses like a house of cards. Overly successful players begin to wonder if all that pressing claptrap is so important after all.

I’ve said before, last season’s efforts and a shrunken recuperative summer can’t have helped. Other teams blasting off like rockets have added to the general, callously ungrateful dissatisfaction.

So much for turning doubters into believers.

Falling behind on fixtures through the death of monarchs and a cock-eyed World Cup to come mean extra chaos we could’ve done without. These Queens – no consideration for others.

The Reds have settled a little in Europe, at least. A rampant Napoli are taking top spot, inadvertently helping us in the process. We only ever win the Champions League from second place in the group, anyway. Clutch that straw if you want.

Despite several players’ form dropping alarmingly, it’s Trent who’s receiving all the brickbats. Shunned by England, he absolutely stunk against Brighton, but he wasn’t the only one.

Klopp’s Liverpool have conceded two or more goals in a quarter of their games, winning just a quarter of those. It’s not rocket science. The Alisson/Van Dijk ‘solution’ was largely illusionary.

Trent gets a fabulous free kick against Rangers, and here comes the usual chest-beating. No-one was criticising him for the attacking side of his game.

Even coasting at 2-0, he wondered from his post and almost allowed the Scots back into a dead game, and 50 first-half Emirates minutes proved what a liability he’s becoming, but Van Dijk ambled up for a free kick in the final minute of the first half, then ambled back to watch Saka score. We not debating that?

Much was made of the new formation, Klopp’s solution being to throw more attackers on. Shocked. And stunned. It’s classic floundering, but that’s him, isn’t it? He promised a wild ride, we’ve certainly had one.

Those who perpetually whine about transfers, it’s worth asking why our 70m forward doesn’t always play. The Palace red never helped, nor the bad karma of comparing him with Haaland after the Community Shield. Best shut your mouths in such instances, but football fans rarely do and Liverpool fans even less.

We’ve seen nothing of the lesser-spotted Arthur, a rare breed indeed. Take six months out, mate, not like you were gonna play anyway.

After seeing Ben Davies, a previous transfer window distraction, make his Anfield debut – for Rangers. That’s how I like my irony.

The flaw in the people running LFC? They think their transparent trickery is so smart. You wonder if Klopp regrets signing up for extra innings. Probably best not to make baseless allegations, but when Rafa got his extended contract, it went to hell in a handcart almost immediately.

Does intensity seep out of the manager, too?