Rooney steals in at the death to pile on more Bohs misery

Drogheda substitute grabs only goal with clock hitting 93 minutes at Dalymount park
Rooney steals in at the death to pile on more Bohs misery

HEAD-SCRATCHER: Declan McDaid of Bohemians reacts after a missed chance during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Drogheda United at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 22:07
Jake O'Donnell

Bohemian FC 0-1 Drogheda United 

Drogheda United piled further misery on Bohemians' season, as substitute Dayle Rooney stole a late, late victory with his strike in the final minute of additional time.

The Gypsies dominated large swathes of the game, but Kevin Doherty’s men defended admirably and snatched the 93rd minute winner after Bohemians were reduced to ten-men following Jordan Flores’ second yellow card.

The win spelled the end of a three-game losing streak for the visitors, and provided further Dalymount Park disappointment as Bohemians near the end of their stuttering season.

Bohs fans have had a lot to bemoan on the pitch this year, but were in good voice early on as a scintillating opening was marked by a series of chances for the home side.

The game was barely two minutes old when winger Declan McDaid ignited proceedings with a long-ranged looping shot. However, Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe stretched well to just tip over.

And McCabe was called into action twice more in the opening 10 minutes, as he repelled strong efforts from Ethon Varian and James Clarke from inside the box.

The Gypsies were energised and no one more so than Canadian international Kris Twardek, who had his best game for the club since he re-joined earlier this year.

The 25-year-old caused havoc down the right wing as he repeatedly got the better of Dane Massey to fire a collection of low crosses across the six-yard box.

However, for all their danger in the final third, Bohs looked vulnerable in the space between defence and midfield.

Given too much room around the Bohemians’ box, Adam Foley and Darragh Markey both flashed first-half shots just off target.

The home side were gifted a good chance nearing the hour mark, as Gary Deegan hauled Max Murphy down on the edge of the box. However, Jordan Flores’ free-kick was deflected just wide.

A healthy combination of defending and goalkeeping again continued to maintain Drogheda’s stake in the game.

And the away side nearly capitalised in the 65th minute.

Dylan Grimes’ whipped corner was nodded on by Massey before Chris Lyons smashed his headed effort off the top of the crossbar.

And the game turned further in Drogheda’s favour when Bohemians captain Flores was sent off for a second yellow-card with 20 minutes to go.

The red-card opened up the game, and Drogheda looked most likely to benefit as they charged down on a tired looking defence.

It took until the 93rd minute for the chance to come, but substitute Rooney made no mistake as the ball fell to him inside the box and he cooly converted into the bottom right corner.

Bohemian FC: T Ryan; R Feely, C Kelly, J Doherty, M Murphy; D McDaid (J McManus, 73), J Flores, J Clarke, K Twardek, J Mullins (L Burt, 69); E Varian (A Coote, 69).

Drogheda United: C McCabe; L Heeney (D Noone, 69), A Quinn, K Cowan, D Massey; A Foley (D Rooney, 78), G Deegan, D Nugent, D Markey, D Grimes; C Lyons (D Williams, 73).

Referee: Ben Connolly.

More in this section

Cork City v Athlone Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division Athlone come from behind to beat Galway
Ally Gilchrist celebrates the team getting promoted to the Premier Division 7/10/2022 City finally seal title and return to top flight after another nervy night
Steve Cooper File photo Steve Cooper doesn't know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest
<p>BACK AT IT: Phoenix Patterson was on the scoresheet for Waterford again. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Waterford in pole position for second-placed finish after Treaty win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.218 s