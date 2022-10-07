Rooney steals in at the death to pile on more Bohs misery

Bohemian FC 0-1 Drogheda United

Drogheda United piled further misery on Bohemians' season, as substitute Dayle Rooney stole a late, late victory with his strike in the final minute of additional time.

The Gypsies dominated large swathes of the game, but Kevin Doherty’s men defended admirably and snatched the 93rd minute winner after Bohemians were reduced to ten-men following Jordan Flores’ second yellow card.

The win spelled the end of a three-game losing streak for the visitors, and provided further Dalymount Park disappointment as Bohemians near the end of their stuttering season.

Bohs fans have had a lot to bemoan on the pitch this year, but were in good voice early on as a scintillating opening was marked by a series of chances for the home side.

The game was barely two minutes old when winger Declan McDaid ignited proceedings with a long-ranged looping shot. However, Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe stretched well to just tip over.

And McCabe was called into action twice more in the opening 10 minutes, as he repelled strong efforts from Ethon Varian and James Clarke from inside the box.

The Gypsies were energised and no one more so than Canadian international Kris Twardek, who had his best game for the club since he re-joined earlier this year.

The 25-year-old caused havoc down the right wing as he repeatedly got the better of Dane Massey to fire a collection of low crosses across the six-yard box.

However, for all their danger in the final third, Bohs looked vulnerable in the space between defence and midfield.

Given too much room around the Bohemians’ box, Adam Foley and Darragh Markey both flashed first-half shots just off target.

The home side were gifted a good chance nearing the hour mark, as Gary Deegan hauled Max Murphy down on the edge of the box. However, Jordan Flores’ free-kick was deflected just wide.

A healthy combination of defending and goalkeeping again continued to maintain Drogheda’s stake in the game.

And the away side nearly capitalised in the 65th minute.

Dylan Grimes’ whipped corner was nodded on by Massey before Chris Lyons smashed his headed effort off the top of the crossbar.

And the game turned further in Drogheda’s favour when Bohemians captain Flores was sent off for a second yellow-card with 20 minutes to go.

The red-card opened up the game, and Drogheda looked most likely to benefit as they charged down on a tired looking defence.

It took until the 93rd minute for the chance to come, but substitute Rooney made no mistake as the ball fell to him inside the box and he cooly converted into the bottom right corner.

Bohemian FC: T Ryan; R Feely, C Kelly, J Doherty, M Murphy; D McDaid (J McManus, 73), J Flores, J Clarke, K Twardek, J Mullins (L Burt, 69); E Varian (A Coote, 69).

Drogheda United: C McCabe; L Heeney (D Noone, 69), A Quinn, K Cowan, D Massey; A Foley (D Rooney, 78), G Deegan, D Nugent, D Markey, D Grimes; C Lyons (D Williams, 73).

Referee: Ben Connolly.