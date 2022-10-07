Candystripes cut gap to two with sixth win on the spin

DERRY CITY 3 FINN HARPS 0

DERRY City continued their impressive form when continuing to keep the pressure on Shamrock Rovers at the summit of the Premier Division table thanks to this North-West derby victory over Finn Harps.

The win saw Ruaidhri Higgins' troops again reduce the deficit to two points adrift of Rovers who face Shelbourne on Sunday.

With the game attracting the largest attendance of the season to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, in excess of 4,000 fans, Derry recorded their sixth league win on the spin, the 'Candystripes' having failed to concede a goal in any of those games.

Harps will have little problems with this defeat, however, had they produced a similar performance in previous games, their relegation worries may not have been so serious.

Ollie Horgan predictably deployed defensive tactics, flooding the midfield area in an effort to stop Derry managing the game.

And that tactic worked to a certain extent with Ollie Horgan's men refusing to allow Derry settle when on the ball.

That said, Ruaidhri Higgins' charges always looked threatening with Harps keen to hit on the break.

However, having eventually settled into their stride, Derry broke the deadlock in the 18th minute following a superb passing movement.

Will Patching and Brandon Kavanagh exchanged passes and the latter's incisive delivery into the danger area punished the Harps' defence.

Kavanagh's through ball was perfectly placed into the path of the advancing Michael Duffy and winger gleefully guided the ball into the far corner giving keeper, James McKeown, no chance.

Harps, however, refused to be intimidated and five minutes later Barry McNamee stung the palms of Derry keeper, Brian Maher, with a superb shot from 20 yards.

With tough tackling the order of the day, Harps' duo, Jose Carrillo and Gary Boylan, received yellow cards from referee, Sean Grant during the opening half.

Derry should have doubled their lead three minutes into the second half.

Duffy sent James Akintunde scampering clear but the striker was denied by Harps centre-back, Rob Slevin, who managed to race back forcing the striker to direct his shot narrowly wide of the upright.

And Akintunde squandered another glorious chance in the 59th minute when he directed a shot straight at McKeown from 12 yards when he really should have done better.

Derry then doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Cameron McJannet drilled a low ball into the area from the left flank and when McKeown failed to intercept the ball, Kavanagh lashed it home from eight yards, putting further pressure on the Donegal men.

The home side should have put the game to bed in the 72nd minute when awareded a dubious penalty kick. Substitute Jamie McGonigle successfully bundled Conor Tourish off the ball and as he raced into the box the Harps defender clearly upended him on the 18 yards line.

However, justice was served when McGonigle's spot-kick was blocked by McKeown and cleared to safety. But McGonigle was to have the final say in injury time when he latched onto a header from Cameron Dummigan before launching a superb shot, the ball finding the corner of the net from an acute angle.

Just for good measure, Ollie Horgan, was yellow carded before the end.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, S. McEleney, McJannet; Diallo, Dummigan; Kavanagh (Thomson, 80), Patching (Glass, 90), Duffy; Akintunde (McGonigle, 65).

FINN HARPS: McKeown; Carrillo (Slaj, 60), Tourish, Slevin, Donelon; Rainey, Connolly, McNamee (Timlin, 85), Duncan, Boylan; Mihaljevic (Jones, 60).

REFEREE: S. Grant.