Steve Cooper doesn't know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest before he signed a new contract.

The 42-year-old put an end to speculation regarding his future after agreeing new terms until 2025, just days after it was reported he was set to lose his job.

Cooper was said to be set for the sack after Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, their fifth in a row following a difficult return to the Premier League after 23 years away.

But instead Cooper, whose existing deal was due to run out in the summer, has been given backing by the Forest board.

Asked if he thought he was in danger of losing his job, he said: “I don’t know how close that might have been.

“Whether it was discussed, I don’t know. That’s the club’s prerogative with any manager, not just me.

“I tried to promise myself then, and I’ve stuck to that promise, that through the real highs and real lows, and you do go through those as a manager, I would stick to what I believe in and stick to who I am.

“I promised myself there’d be difficult moments. I’ve been quite lucky, in my three years in management, that there haven’t been loads.

“And I haven’t really had to go through that. But, at the moment, we are and I keep saying stick to what you believe in.”

Cooper revealed that talks have been going on in the background for some time and the new deal is not a result of this week’s speculation.

“That hasn’t happened this week.”

Bottom of the table, Forest will look to rediscover their early season form when they face Aston Villa on Monday.