Steve Cooper doesn't know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest

The 42-year-old put an end to speculation regarding his future after agreeing new terms until 2025, just days after it was reported he was set to lose his job
Steve Cooper doesn't know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest

SPECULATION ENDED: Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper who has signed a new contract until 2025, the Premier League club have announced. Pic: PA

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 22:40
Jonathan Veal

Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest before he signed a new contract.

The 42-year-old put an end to speculation regarding his future after agreeing new terms until 2025, just days after it was reported he was set to lose his job.

Cooper was said to be set for the sack after Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, their fifth in a row following a difficult return to the Premier League after 23 years away.

But instead Cooper, whose existing deal was due to run out in the summer, has been given backing by the Forest board.

Asked if he thought he was in danger of losing his job, he said: “I don’t know how close that might have been.

“Whether it was discussed, I don’t know. That’s the club’s prerogative with any manager, not just me.

“I tried to promise myself then, and I’ve stuck to that promise, that through the real highs and real lows, and you do go through those as a manager, I would stick to what I believe in and stick to who I am.

“I promised myself there’d be difficult moments. I’ve been quite lucky, in my three years in management, that there haven’t been loads.

“And I haven’t really had to go through that. But, at the moment, we are and I keep saying stick to what you believe in.”

Cooper revealed that talks have been going on in the background for some time and the new deal is not a result of this week’s speculation.

“That hasn’t happened this week.”

Bottom of the table, Forest will look to rediscover their early season form when they face Aston Villa on Monday.

More in this section

Cork City v Athlone Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division Athlone come from behind to beat Galway
Ally Gilchrist celebrates the team getting promoted to the Premier Division 7/10/2022 City finally seal title and return to top flight after another nervy night
Bohemians v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Rooney steals in at the death to pile on more Bohs misery
Waterford v Treaty United - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Waterford in pole position for second-placed finish after Treaty win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.223 s