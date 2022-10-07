RTÉ confirm they will show Ireland's World Cup play-off against Scotland 

Scotland beat Austria last night to set up the fixture against Vera Pauw's side. 
RTÉ confirm they will show Ireland's World Cup play-off against Scotland 

GAME ON: Denise O'Sullivan with, from left, Katie McCabe, Roma McLaughlin, Áine O'Gorman and Niamh Fahey during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 13:33
Shane Donovan

Ireland's vital World Cup qualifying match against Scotland will be broadcast live by RTÉ on Tuesday.

After Scotland defeated Austria on Thursday night, Vera Pauw's side will need to defeat the Scottish at Hampden Park to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

The broadcaster has confirmed that the match, which kicks-off at 8pm,  will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

As RTÉ are obliged to show at least one of the Champions League games, they will be showing the Copenhagen versus Man City (kick-off, 5.45pm) game directly before the World Cup play-off. 

This means that the Celtic versus RB Leipzig (kick-off, 8pm) game will not be shown. 

