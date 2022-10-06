Indefensible lapses cost woeful Rovers on another grim Euro away day 

Molde FK 3 Shamrock Rovers 0

The contrasting fortunes of Shamrock Rovers in Europe continues as they were once again outclassed away from home by a rampant Molde side led by two-goal hero Ola Brynhildsen.

He scored either side of the break at a sparsely-populated Aker Stadium, tacked on with another from Etzaz Hussain, to all but kill off any hope Rovers had of emerging from the group phase of the Conference League.

Reeling from a slow start to the group phase, the second seeds came into the game with the same return as Rovers from their opening two games, a measly single point.

Two wins from their meetings with Rovers over the next week, home and away, were imperative to regain their course to a top-two finish and progression to the knockout stages.

From the evidence of this massacre, despite Rovers being unbeaten at home in Europe this season, they won’t have a problem completing the double at Tallaght next Thursday.

Rovers simply couldn’t cope with the Norwegian champions, 15 points clear and within touching distance of retaining their Eliteserien title. They sauntered to the win without their suspended top scorer, Datro Fofana, and captain Magnus Wolf Eikrem, who was only introduced for the final 20 minutes with the game done and dusted.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been on compassionate leave following the tragic passing of his partner, gradually making his return to the pitch.

Molde still showed no mercy to the visitors, not letting up from an explosive pace they set. The statistics from the opening 45 minutes were grim.

Contrasted with the 15 attempts and 8 corners their hosts fashioned, Rovers managed zero in both columns. Their only consolation was that just one had rattled the net and another was repelled by Alan Mannus. Such inaccuracy would have cost Molde against a better class of opponent.

It could be construed that Stephen Bradley was prioritising Sunday’s league game against Shelbourne by leaving creators Jack Byrne and Graham Burke on the bench – along with striker Rory Gaffney – yet the team he put out was culpable for committing basic errors and indefensible lapses.

Just seven minutes in, Kristian Eriksen wasn’t as ruthless as his Danish namesake when firing wide but four minutes later Rovers got punished for switching off again.

Magnus Grodem was allowed too much space in the box to backheel a pass towards Etzaz Hussain and, though Ronan Finn intercepted, the loose ball was swept home by Brynhildsen.

There would be no let-up in the incessant attacks, Andy Lyons required to hook an angled 18th minute shot from Martin Linnes off the line.

Mannus dived full-stretch to bat away Eriksen’s curler but the goalkeeper was all at sea from the resultant corner that Gary O’Neill almost diverted into his own net.

Fortune favoured Rovers again when centre-back Eirik Haugan couldn’t keep his diving header on target, while Etzaz Hussain squandered a sitter just past the half hour, poking wide at the near post.

Pressure continued to apply after the break, the second coming all too easy within three minutes of the restart.

Eriksen ghosted into the penalty area, availing of a miscue by Sean Kavanagh, and when his shot rebounded off the underside of the crossbar, Brynhildsen outjumped Ronan Finn on the line to head in his 12th goal of the season.

It got worse for Rovers when lone striker Aidomo Emhaku limped off following an accidental challenge by Finn, meaning Gaffney had to plough the furrow for the last 35 minutes.

He had to watch his side fall three goals behind first, as Hussain pounced on 58 minutes to volley in after Mannus pushed a deflected cross by Linnes straight back into his path.

The two goalscorers combined near the hour, with Rovers slack again in presenting Brynhildsen the opportunity from a corner to flick on to Hussain but the midfielder couldn’t turn the ball home at the back post.

Finally, on 64 minutes, Rovers mustered their first attempt at goal as Gaffney dragged a shot on the run wide of the near post but it was all too comfortable for the club where both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erling Haaland made their name on the way to the English Premier League.

MOLDE: J Karlstrom; E Breivik, E Haugan, B Risa, M Lovik; M Linnes (M Bolly 71), S Mannsverk, E Hussain, K Eriksen; M Grodem (M Eikrem 72), O Brynhildsen.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; L Grace, D Cleary, S Hoare; R Finn (R Lopes 68), S Kavanagh (G Burke 78), G O'Neill, J Ferizaj (N Farrugia 68), A Lyons; A Greene (D Watts 78), A Emhaku (R Gaffney 55).

REFEREE: Miloš Milanović (SRB) ends