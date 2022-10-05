Hart holds his hands up over howler that cost Celts dearly

RB Leipzig 3 Celtic 1

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart held his hands up over RB Leipzig's second goal in a 3-1 Champions League defeat but added that Ange Postecoglou's style of play was inherently risky.

Hart gifted possession to the hosts before Andre Silva netted the first of two second-half goals following Jota's equaliser.

The former Manchester City player told BT Sport: "I'm at fault for the second goal, no doubt about it, but that's the way the manager wants us to play so that's the way we play.

"Sometimes it's going to hurt us but ultimately most of the time, as we proved tonight, we got through the press and gave ourselves real good opportunities to score goals.

"They were pressing with three and I wasn't quite sure whether to go to the centre-half or Greg (Taylor) and I decided to go to Greg and I missed. They are the simple facts but it's high-level football and something that I love playing. You make a mistake and you are going to get punished."

Postecoglou is concerned about an injury that forced skipper Callum McGregor off in the first half.

The midfielder appeared to get injured as he lost possession following a short corner immediately before Leipzig countered for Christopher Nkunku to score the opener.

"It doesn't look good," the Celtic manager told BT Sport. "We were a bit unlucky with the goal because he went to have a shot and something tweaked in his knee. He put in an enormous effort to chase back and it was his toe-poke that put the guy through.

"It doesn't look good but I'll wait to see what the doctors say."

Postecoglou was frustrated his side did not maintain the initiative after Jota's 47th-minute equaliser, having also created several chances during an entertaining first half.

"After we scored we kind of went in our shells a little bit in terms of our possession and got a bit negative with our passing, started passing it back too often," he said.

"I'm really disappointed with their second goal because that was the crucial one. The second goal was self-inflicted, it had nothing to do with the nature of the game.

"We were just too negative with our passing, we kept going back to Joe for no reason under no pressure, and almost invited them to get on top of us. You give them a second goal away from home, and it makes it a difficult task.

"There's a lesson there for us. We know when we are aggressive and play our football we can cause anyone problems but, when we're not, it's going to be very hard for us to be successful."

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi (Blaswich 13), Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum (Halstenberg 81), Kampl (Haidara 71), Schlager, Szoboszlai (Poulsen 82), Nkunku, Werner (Forsberg 71), Andre Silva. Subs Not Used: Diallo, Novoa, Henrichs.

Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor, O'Riley (Haksabanovic 75), McGregor (Abildgaard 38), Hatate (McCarthy 82), Maeda (Forrest 75), Furuhashi (Giakoumakis 82), Jota. Subs Not Used: Bernabei, Bain, Siegrist, Robertson, Ralston.

Ref: Espen Eskas (Norway).

PA