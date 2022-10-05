Ian Bermingham staying with St Pat's as conduit in Cherry Orchard alliance

St Patrick's Athletic’s all-time record appearance holder Ian Bermingham is staying on with the club as their new Football Partnership Manager.

The defender captained the Saints to FAI Cup glory last year but fell out of favour under new manager Tim Clancy midseason and recently signalled his intention to retire once the campaign ends in October.

The club he served so well in 452 outings had advertised a newly created full-time position of Football Partnership Manager, with a major emphasis on developing the women’s section of the club.

The 33-year-old will be responsible for managing the football club’s linkage with Cherry Orchard FC on a daily basis, underpinned by their expression of interest in entering a team into next year’s Women's national U17 League.

Though Bermingham played for Cherry Orchard’s rivals Lourdes Celtic at schoolboy level, his local knowledge is a key principle of broadening the St Pat’s base.

"It's fantastic news that Bermo has agreed to stay on at the club in this capacity,” St Pat's Academy Director Ger O'Brien said.

“He's had an unbelievable career as a player, achieving fantastic success. It was an honour to play with him and I'm looking forward to working with him in a different role now.

“This role is something that we've been speaking to Ian about for the last couple of weeks, and it's being led right from the top of the club in Garrett Kelleher, the owner and chairman, who wants to keep real St Pat's people involved with the club and this is the perfect opportunity to do that.” Cherry Orchard’s underage section chairman Stephen O'Brien, a former Longford Town goalkeeper under Stephen Kenny, added: "Everyone at Cherry Orchard is delighted with the appointment of Ian. His hunger and desire to embrace the transition from a successful playing career into a coaching career was so evident in our recent meetings.

“The appointment embodies all of the core values for the partnership between the clubs and the fact that we have created a full-time role like this bodes well for the future.

“Bermo is from the Ballyfermot area, knows the club very well and this is fantastic news for us."