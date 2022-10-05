'They had ice skates on their feet and we didn’t' - O'Gorman returns to the cusp of major tournament qualification 

From trying to break ice on the pitch to quickening the glacial pace of professionalising Irish women’s football, Áine O’Gorman has witnessed plenty since her last tournament playoff.

She was merely a teenager when Ireland trekked to Reykjavik in 2008, 90 minutes away from the Euros but got caught in the freeze of sub-zero temperatures.

A promising position from their 1-1 draw in Dublin melted into a disaster as Iceland mastered the conditions by barging Ireland off-course.

“They had ice skates on their feet and we didn’t,” the veteran deadpanned, recalling the 3-0 defeat.

“If that game was scheduled for today, it wouldn’t happen. They were banging a shovel in the middle of the pitch and the ice wasn’t cracking.

“I don’t think you appreciate the moment when you’re there, like you would now. We were on the cusp of maybe qualifying.” Ireland belatedly return to the cusp next Tuesday.

Constants like O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn are rare, for the women’s game is unrecognisable to the version out front 14 years ago. That trio were at the forefront of engineering that sea-change by striking with their teammates in 2017 to obtain basic rights and treatment.

Internationally, Ireland have caught up, evidenced by the likes of charter flights to away matches being the norm, but the quest to develop an industry for home-based players such as O’Gorman continues to drag.

“Those small percents that make a difference in competitions,” the defender emphasises about Ireland repaying the upgrade in conditions.

“The backing we're getting through the media coverage, sponsorship, FAI funding and the whole country is amazing. It’s a great feeling and instills belief in us players.

“Our national league should be piggybacking on the success of the women's national team.

“I think clubs going semi-professional is just around the corner, to be honest. It should be inevitable and it's something I'm very passionate about, coming into play and things being done right and having proper set-ups at clubs. Maybe one day, we can eventually have a professional league.” A cash injection from reaching next year’s World Cup, albeit fractional of the men’s equivalent prize pot, would boost that aspiration.

Being part of the showpiece co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia might also mark a fitting stage for the livewire to bow out at the age of 34. She has already once come out of international retirement and sits on 114 caps.

“I’m on the fence to be honest,” said the Peamount United captain about her preference of opponent to emerge from Thursday’s playoff semi-final at Hampden Park.

“Austria are quite well-organised, Scotland very direct and both have major tournament experience as well.

“We’re just going to have to prepare the best we can and go out and play the game of our lives and hopefully make the World Cup.”

Vera Pauw staged the first training session of the week for her 28-player squad on Wednesday, with training games against male underage national league teams scheduled for Thursday.