Championship round-up: Jeff Hendrick on target for Reading

Ireland's Jeff Hendrick scored an excellent equaliser for Reading on Tuesday night as they came back from 1-0 down to draw with high flying Norwich in the Championship. Second-placed Norwich moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United despite losing the lead at Reading. Grant Hanley put Norwich ahead from a corner five minutes after half-time but Reading claimed a share of the spoils through Hendrick’s excellent dipping strike from outside the box 10 minutes later. Paul Ince’s Reading remain in third, two points adrift of the top two

QPR stunned the Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock’s 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock’s winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot from an acute angle between goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and the near post. Tommy Doyle came closest to a Blades equaliser from distance, with his effort just going wide, but Rangers held on to make it five wins from seven games.